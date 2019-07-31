524 Springcreek Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath pool home located in Sweeetwater Oaks. This home has lots of space to entertain including a formal living and dining room, family room, and breakfast area in the kitchen. This home is situated on a ?? acre lot for maximum privacy. The home features a decorative fireplace, custom woodwork throughout, covered patio, 3 car garage, A+ schools, stainless steel appliances, and much more.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Contact us to schedule a showing.