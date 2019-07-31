All apartments in Wekiwa Springs
524 Springcreek Drive

524 Springcreek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

524 Springcreek Drive, Wekiwa Springs, FL 32779
Sweetwater

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath pool home located in Sweeetwater Oaks. This home has lots of space to entertain including a formal living and dining room, family room, and breakfast area in the kitchen. This home is situated on a ?? acre lot for maximum privacy. The home features a decorative fireplace, custom woodwork throughout, covered patio, 3 car garage, A+ schools, stainless steel appliances, and much more.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 524 Springcreek Drive have any available units?
524 Springcreek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wekiwa Springs, FL.
What amenities does 524 Springcreek Drive have?
Some of 524 Springcreek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 524 Springcreek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
524 Springcreek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 524 Springcreek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 524 Springcreek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 524 Springcreek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 524 Springcreek Drive offers parking.
Does 524 Springcreek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 524 Springcreek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 524 Springcreek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 524 Springcreek Drive has a pool.
Does 524 Springcreek Drive have accessible units?
No, 524 Springcreek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 524 Springcreek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 524 Springcreek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 524 Springcreek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 524 Springcreek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
