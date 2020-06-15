All apartments in Wekiwa Springs
5112 Clubside Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

5112 Clubside Drive

5112 Clubside Drive · (407) 901-1200
Location

5112 Clubside Drive, Wekiwa Springs, FL 32779
Medith Manor

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5112 Clubside Drive · Avail. Jul 17

$1,395

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1365 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
carpet
Property Amenities
5112 Clubside Drive Available 07/17/20 SABEL POINT BEAUTIFUL 2/2.5 CONDO LONGWOOD - Come home to this beautiful community. This unit features an open floor plan with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. NO CARPET, all wood plank tile throughout!! Two master suites with full bathrooms. The condo also features an additional 1/2 bath for guests. Close to restaurants and I4. Enjoy nearby bike trails, Wekiwa Springs state park, Cranes Roost, and shopping at the Altamonte Mall.

Call 407-901-1200 to schedule your viewing and apply!!

*HOA Application process, fee and approval is required*

*Information is reliable but not guaranteed. All dates are subject to change.

**Credit as low as 500 accepted! We do not require last months rent to be held. Good credit rewarded! Security deposit is one to two months rent. Each applicant is evaluated on a case-by-case basis based on credit, rental history, references, employment, and income (must be verifiable and generally at least 3x rent). Criminal background is reviewed last and is on a case-by-case basis. $75 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must apply). Some HOAs have additional fees and application requirements. Please do not apply if you have credit under 500, an eviction or an outstanding balance with a landlord. Please apply at RPMSUNSTATE.COM**

(RLNE4956933)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5112 Clubside Drive have any available units?
5112 Clubside Drive has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5112 Clubside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5112 Clubside Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5112 Clubside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5112 Clubside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wekiwa Springs.
Does 5112 Clubside Drive offer parking?
No, 5112 Clubside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5112 Clubside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5112 Clubside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5112 Clubside Drive have a pool?
No, 5112 Clubside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5112 Clubside Drive have accessible units?
No, 5112 Clubside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5112 Clubside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5112 Clubside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5112 Clubside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5112 Clubside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
