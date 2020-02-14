502 SABAL TRAIL CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage

You'll love living in this luxurious home! Interior features include high ceilings, stylish light fixtures, plantation shutters, beautiful hardwood style and tile floors. The large windows that fill the home with natural light are complete with plantation shutters! The spacious kitchen provides rich wood cabinets, and updated appliances. The inviting family room includes a cozy fireplace. The gorgeous master bathroom boasts a soak-in tub and dual sinks. Relax on the covered patio next to the sparkling pool, or enjoy the neighborhood amenities including a basketball court and play ground!