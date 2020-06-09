All apartments in Wekiwa Springs
498 N PIN OAK PLACE

498 North Pin Oak Place · (321) 277-9686
Location

498 North Pin Oak Place, Wekiwa Springs, FL 32779
Medith Manor

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 208 · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1110 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Beautiful 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Condo on the second floor with large screened-in the porch. Spacious floor plan which includes washer and dryer for your convenience. The community offers great amenities such as a large pool, clubhouse, and fitness center. Located just minutes from Wekiva Park for nature lovers. Conveniently situated just minutes from Cranes Roost Park, Uptown Altamonte, The Altamonte Mall, Florida Hospital, I-4, and a wide variety of shopping, dining and entertainment! Call today and make an appointment to see this beautiful condo. Great Seminole Schools district zone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 498 N PIN OAK PLACE have any available units?
498 N PIN OAK PLACE has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 498 N PIN OAK PLACE have?
Some of 498 N PIN OAK PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 498 N PIN OAK PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
498 N PIN OAK PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 498 N PIN OAK PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 498 N PIN OAK PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wekiwa Springs.
Does 498 N PIN OAK PLACE offer parking?
No, 498 N PIN OAK PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 498 N PIN OAK PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 498 N PIN OAK PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 498 N PIN OAK PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 498 N PIN OAK PLACE has a pool.
Does 498 N PIN OAK PLACE have accessible units?
No, 498 N PIN OAK PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 498 N PIN OAK PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 498 N PIN OAK PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 498 N PIN OAK PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 498 N PIN OAK PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
