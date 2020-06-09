498 N PIN OAK PLACE

Amenities

Beautiful 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Condo on the second floor with large screened-in the porch. Spacious floor plan which includes washer and dryer for your convenience. The community offers great amenities such as a large pool, clubhouse, and fitness center. Located just minutes from Wekiva Park for nature lovers. Conveniently situated just minutes from Cranes Roost Park, Uptown Altamonte, The Altamonte Mall, Florida Hospital, I-4, and a wide variety of shopping, dining and entertainment! Call today and make an appointment to see this beautiful condo. Great Seminole Schools district zone.