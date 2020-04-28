All apartments in Wekiwa Springs
490 N PIN OAK PLACE

490 North Pin Oak Place · No Longer Available
Location

490 North Pin Oak Place, Wekiwa Springs, FL 32779
Medith Manor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Ground floor condo with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath is located in the peaceful community of Windsor at Sabal Walk. Open kitchen and living/dining room combination opening to a large covered/screened patio. Carpet in the main living area & master bedroom and hard floors in the kitchen, bedroom 2 and bath. The master suite features a walk-in closet, ceiling fan and separate sink/vanity area. Water is included, laundry closet with washer/dryer & shelving, and the shared bathroom has a tub/shower combination. Windsor at Sabal Walk offers a beautiful community pool, jacuzzi, fitness center, clubhouse, and great walking environment along with easy access to shopping, dining, SR 434 & 436, and I-4.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 490 N PIN OAK PLACE have any available units?
490 N PIN OAK PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wekiwa Springs, FL.
What amenities does 490 N PIN OAK PLACE have?
Some of 490 N PIN OAK PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 490 N PIN OAK PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
490 N PIN OAK PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 490 N PIN OAK PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 490 N PIN OAK PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wekiwa Springs.
Does 490 N PIN OAK PLACE offer parking?
No, 490 N PIN OAK PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 490 N PIN OAK PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 490 N PIN OAK PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 490 N PIN OAK PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 490 N PIN OAK PLACE has a pool.
Does 490 N PIN OAK PLACE have accessible units?
No, 490 N PIN OAK PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 490 N PIN OAK PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 490 N PIN OAK PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 490 N PIN OAK PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 490 N PIN OAK PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

