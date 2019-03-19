All apartments in Wekiwa Springs
421 SUMMIT RIDGE PLACE

421 Summit Ridge Pl · No Longer Available
Location

421 Summit Ridge Pl, Wekiwa Springs, FL 32779
Medith Manor

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
WOW! Here is a rare opportunity! This "model" unit has all the upgrades. The high end stainless appliances, the granite surfaces, all the bells and whistles. Are the other 2 bedrooms available for less? Probably yes, but not like this one. We are probably under priced. When the developer sold this premium unit, it sold for over $252,000. Gated Sabal Point community, top rated schools, close to restaurants and shopping. Clubhouse, tennis courts, fabulous pool, fitness center. You see all the listings that start out Welcome Home. Well this one is "THE HOME" that your friends and family will be in awe when you invite them over. Feel free to tell them you are paying a lot more. We will keep your secret. (drapes do not stay)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 SUMMIT RIDGE PLACE have any available units?
421 SUMMIT RIDGE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wekiwa Springs, FL.
What amenities does 421 SUMMIT RIDGE PLACE have?
Some of 421 SUMMIT RIDGE PLACE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 421 SUMMIT RIDGE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
421 SUMMIT RIDGE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 SUMMIT RIDGE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 421 SUMMIT RIDGE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wekiwa Springs.
Does 421 SUMMIT RIDGE PLACE offer parking?
No, 421 SUMMIT RIDGE PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 421 SUMMIT RIDGE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 421 SUMMIT RIDGE PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 SUMMIT RIDGE PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 421 SUMMIT RIDGE PLACE has a pool.
Does 421 SUMMIT RIDGE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 421 SUMMIT RIDGE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 421 SUMMIT RIDGE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 421 SUMMIT RIDGE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 421 SUMMIT RIDGE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 421 SUMMIT RIDGE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
