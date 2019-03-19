421 SUMMIT RIDGE PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool tennis court

WOW! Here is a rare opportunity! This "model" unit has all the upgrades. The high end stainless appliances, the granite surfaces, all the bells and whistles. Are the other 2 bedrooms available for less? Probably yes, but not like this one. We are probably under priced. When the developer sold this premium unit, it sold for over $252,000. Gated Sabal Point community, top rated schools, close to restaurants and shopping. Clubhouse, tennis courts, fabulous pool, fitness center. You see all the listings that start out Welcome Home. Well this one is "THE HOME" that your friends and family will be in awe when you invite them over. Feel free to tell them you are paying a lot more. We will keep your secret. (drapes do not stay)