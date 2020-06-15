404 Summit Ridge Place #312

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony gym pool clubhouse carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 clubhouse gym pool

MOVE IN JUNE !!Spacious 2bd 2ba on 3rd floor! Water & Washer/Dryer included with rent!! - DEPOSIT $1,275 RENT: $1,275



MOVE IN JUNE!! Spacious 2/2 on 3rd floor with tranquil view from screened in porch! Available to move in June 2020! Water, Washer and Dryer included with rent. Each room has a full bathroom! In master bathroom convenient double sink and relaxing oversized tub! Lots and lots of closet space! Carpet in bedrooms and tile throughout.



Community offers many amenities: Pool, Fitness Center, Club House, Gated access and much more!



Easy access to I-4, Shopping, Dinning, and Entertainment.



Listed exclusively with Homevest Management. If you see this home advertised for less, it is not a legitimate listing and please contact the Property Manager.



Don't Wait! This great property won't last long. Contact Agent, Rosa Vazquez 321-230-8775 or Rosav@homevest.com, for more information and to schedule showings.



Schools:

Elementary - Sabal Point

Middle - Rock Lake

High - Lake Brantley



*Please contact your local school board for a list of up to date schools*



Lease Terms-

Must move in within 30 days of application approval. 12 month lease required. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.



* WE DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8*



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4490294)