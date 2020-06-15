All apartments in Wekiwa Springs
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

404 Summit Ridge Place #312

404 Summit Place · (407) 897-5400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

404 Summit Place, Wekiwa Springs, FL 32779
Medith Manor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 404 Summit Ridge Place #312 · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1274 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
gym
pool
clubhouse
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
gym
pool
MOVE IN JUNE !!Spacious 2bd 2ba on 3rd floor! Water & Washer/Dryer included with rent!! - DEPOSIT $1,275 RENT: $1,275

MOVE IN JUNE!! Spacious 2/2 on 3rd floor with tranquil view from screened in porch! Available to move in June 2020! Water, Washer and Dryer included with rent. Each room has a full bathroom! In master bathroom convenient double sink and relaxing oversized tub! Lots and lots of closet space! Carpet in bedrooms and tile throughout.

Community offers many amenities: Pool, Fitness Center, Club House, Gated access and much more!

Easy access to I-4, Shopping, Dinning, and Entertainment.

Listed exclusively with Homevest Management. If you see this home advertised for less, it is not a legitimate listing and please contact the Property Manager.

Don't Wait! This great property won't last long. Contact Agent, Rosa Vazquez 321-230-8775 or Rosav@homevest.com, for more information and to schedule showings.

Schools:
Elementary - Sabal Point
Middle - Rock Lake
High - Lake Brantley

*Please contact your local school board for a list of up to date schools*

Lease Terms-
Must move in within 30 days of application approval. 12 month lease required. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.

* WE DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4490294)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 Summit Ridge Place #312 have any available units?
404 Summit Ridge Place #312 has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 404 Summit Ridge Place #312 have?
Some of 404 Summit Ridge Place #312's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 404 Summit Ridge Place #312 currently offering any rent specials?
404 Summit Ridge Place #312 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 Summit Ridge Place #312 pet-friendly?
No, 404 Summit Ridge Place #312 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wekiwa Springs.
Does 404 Summit Ridge Place #312 offer parking?
No, 404 Summit Ridge Place #312 does not offer parking.
Does 404 Summit Ridge Place #312 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 404 Summit Ridge Place #312 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 Summit Ridge Place #312 have a pool?
Yes, 404 Summit Ridge Place #312 has a pool.
Does 404 Summit Ridge Place #312 have accessible units?
No, 404 Summit Ridge Place #312 does not have accessible units.
Does 404 Summit Ridge Place #312 have units with dishwashers?
No, 404 Summit Ridge Place #312 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 404 Summit Ridge Place #312 have units with air conditioning?
No, 404 Summit Ridge Place #312 does not have units with air conditioning.
