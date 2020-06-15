404 Summit Ridge Place #312

Amenities
MOVE IN JUNE !!Spacious 2bd 2ba on 3rd floor! Water & Washer/Dryer included with rent!! - DEPOSIT $1,275 RENT: $1,275
MOVE IN JUNE!! Spacious 2/2 on 3rd floor with tranquil view from screened in porch! Available to move in June 2020! Water, Washer and Dryer included with rent. Each room has a full bathroom! In master bathroom convenient double sink and relaxing oversized tub! Lots and lots of closet space! Carpet in bedrooms and tile throughout.
Community offers many amenities: Pool, Fitness Center, Club House, Gated access and much more!
Easy access to I-4, Shopping, Dinning, and Entertainment.
Listed exclusively with Homevest Management. If you see this home advertised for less, it is not a legitimate listing and please contact the Property Manager.
Schools:
Elementary - Sabal Point
Middle - Rock Lake
High - Lake Brantley
*Please contact your local school board for a list of up to date schools*
Lease Terms-
Must move in within 30 days of application approval. 12 month lease required. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.
* WE DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8*
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4490294)