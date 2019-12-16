3891 Oakington Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities playground pet friendly

- Enjoy beautiful sunsets with scenic pond and golf course view from a very spacious screened in porch! This spectacular town home features a Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 42 cabinets, granite counter top, breakfast bar and a large area for a dining room table. The living room boast hardwood flooring, tall ceilings and lots of natural light. The first floor master bedroom has crown molding, a walk in closet and a nicely appointed master bathroom with granite counter tops, a double sinks and large shower. Downstairs you can also find a half bathroom for your guests convenience. Second floor features a loft area, upstairs bathroom and two spacious bedrooms. The Wekiva neighborhood is a well-established community with top-rated schools, parks, playgrounds, and walking-biking trails. Become part of the Wekiva Landings community that is conveniently located by dining, shopping & major highways.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5228107)