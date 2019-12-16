All apartments in Wekiwa Springs
Find more places like 3891 Oakington Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wekiwa Springs, FL
/
3891 Oakington Place
Last updated December 16 2019 at 1:21 PM

3891 Oakington Place

3891 Oakington Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wekiwa Springs
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

3891 Oakington Place, Wekiwa Springs, FL 32779
Wekiva Club Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pet friendly
- Enjoy beautiful sunsets with scenic pond and golf course view from a very spacious screened in porch! This spectacular town home features a Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 42 cabinets, granite counter top, breakfast bar and a large area for a dining room table. The living room boast hardwood flooring, tall ceilings and lots of natural light. The first floor master bedroom has crown molding, a walk in closet and a nicely appointed master bathroom with granite counter tops, a double sinks and large shower. Downstairs you can also find a half bathroom for your guests convenience. Second floor features a loft area, upstairs bathroom and two spacious bedrooms. The Wekiva neighborhood is a well-established community with top-rated schools, parks, playgrounds, and walking-biking trails. Become part of the Wekiva Landings community that is conveniently located by dining, shopping & major highways.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5228107)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3891 Oakington Place have any available units?
3891 Oakington Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wekiwa Springs, FL.
What amenities does 3891 Oakington Place have?
Some of 3891 Oakington Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3891 Oakington Place currently offering any rent specials?
3891 Oakington Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3891 Oakington Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3891 Oakington Place is pet friendly.
Does 3891 Oakington Place offer parking?
No, 3891 Oakington Place does not offer parking.
Does 3891 Oakington Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3891 Oakington Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3891 Oakington Place have a pool?
No, 3891 Oakington Place does not have a pool.
Does 3891 Oakington Place have accessible units?
No, 3891 Oakington Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3891 Oakington Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3891 Oakington Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3891 Oakington Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3891 Oakington Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Wekiwa Springs 2 BedroomsWekiwa Springs Apartments with Balcony
Wekiwa Springs Apartments with GymWekiwa Springs Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Wekiwa Springs Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLUniversity, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FL
Glencoe, FLCocoa West, FLSilver Springs Shores, FLHolly Hill, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FLForest City, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLTavares, FLPonce Inlet, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Medith Manor

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
University of Central FloridaDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach