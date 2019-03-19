354 WINCHESTER PL

Amenities

3 bd / 2 ba Condo in Governors Point Wekeiva - This 3 bd / 2 ba single story condo in desirable Governors Point association is available for immediate occupancy! Property features plantation shutters on all windows, fireplace in living room, carpet and tile throughout, beautiful bright sun room with a beautiful view of large back yard. Kitchen with all appliances included, high end washer/dryer included!! Community Pool and Monitored Alarm System!!



Application Fee: $50 / adult

One Small Pet Negotiable: $250 Pert Fee + $250 Pet Deposit



(RLNE4687273)