288 SPRINGSIDE ROAD

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool hot tub tennis court

The Springs says it all!

This is a great place to live! Gated community with 24 hour guard entry. The house has been totally updated with granite and stainless kitchen and 42" cabinetry. Custom porcelain tile, arch doorways, French doors and interior blinds. Two incredibly appointed master suites, one with a health jacuzzi tub and one is an upstairs loft with sky lights. One master bedroom downstairs and one upstairs in this split plan. Eat in kitchen, separate formal dining area. A covered and screened lanai with fountain and outdoor fireplace. This Mediterranean style villa would be a fabulous place to call home.A natural spring to swim in with a sandy beach. Pool, tennis, clubhouse, health spa, horse stables, jogging path, picnic areas, play area with jungle gym and sand, RV and boat storage to list a few. Now, about the fabulous house...this beautiful home is located at the end of a cul-de-sac, making it a quiet location. NO pets. This house will go fast.