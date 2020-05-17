All apartments in Wekiwa Springs
288 SPRINGSIDE ROAD
Last updated May 17 2020 at 1:36 AM

288 SPRINGSIDE ROAD

288 Springside Road · No Longer Available
Location

288 Springside Road, Wekiwa Springs, FL 32779
Springs

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
The Springs says it all!
This is a great place to live! Gated community with 24 hour guard entry. The house has been totally updated with granite and stainless kitchen and 42" cabinetry. Custom porcelain tile, arch doorways, French doors and interior blinds. Two incredibly appointed master suites, one with a health jacuzzi tub and one is an upstairs loft with sky lights. One master bedroom downstairs and one upstairs in this split plan. Eat in kitchen, separate formal dining area. A covered and screened lanai with fountain and outdoor fireplace. This Mediterranean style villa would be a fabulous place to call home.A natural spring to swim in with a sandy beach. Pool, tennis, clubhouse, health spa, horse stables, jogging path, picnic areas, play area with jungle gym and sand, RV and boat storage to list a few. Now, about the fabulous house...this beautiful home is located at the end of a cul-de-sac, making it a quiet location. NO pets. This house will go fast.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 288 SPRINGSIDE ROAD have any available units?
288 SPRINGSIDE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wekiwa Springs, FL.
What amenities does 288 SPRINGSIDE ROAD have?
Some of 288 SPRINGSIDE ROAD's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 288 SPRINGSIDE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
288 SPRINGSIDE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 288 SPRINGSIDE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 288 SPRINGSIDE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wekiwa Springs.
Does 288 SPRINGSIDE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 288 SPRINGSIDE ROAD offers parking.
Does 288 SPRINGSIDE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 288 SPRINGSIDE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 288 SPRINGSIDE ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 288 SPRINGSIDE ROAD has a pool.
Does 288 SPRINGSIDE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 288 SPRINGSIDE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 288 SPRINGSIDE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 288 SPRINGSIDE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 288 SPRINGSIDE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 288 SPRINGSIDE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

