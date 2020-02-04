2680 Azalea Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Cute 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home with many features including updated kitchen, jack and jill bathrooms, french doors leading out to a relaxing deck with large fenced back yard, and lake access! Great Schools: Wekiva Elem/Teague Middle/Lake Brantley High. Quiet neghborhood located on a dead end street. The rent includes a $100/mo discount so that the tenant will cover any expenses (that would normally fall under landlord's responsibility) that do not exceed $100.



For an annual fee residents can opt to have access to the boat ramp and private ski lake, Lake Brantley.