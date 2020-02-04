All apartments in Wekiwa Springs
2680 Azalea Drive

2680 Azalea Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2680 Azalea Drive, Wekiwa Springs, FL 32779

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Cute 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home with many features including updated kitchen, jack and jill bathrooms, french doors leading out to a relaxing deck with large fenced back yard, and lake access! Great Schools: Wekiva Elem/Teague Middle/Lake Brantley High. Quiet neghborhood located on a dead end street. The rent includes a $100/mo discount so that the tenant will cover any expenses (that would normally fall under landlord's responsibility) that do not exceed $100.

For an annual fee residents can opt to have access to the boat ramp and private ski lake, Lake Brantley.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2680 Azalea Drive have any available units?
2680 Azalea Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wekiwa Springs, FL.
What amenities does 2680 Azalea Drive have?
Some of 2680 Azalea Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2680 Azalea Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2680 Azalea Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2680 Azalea Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2680 Azalea Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wekiwa Springs.
Does 2680 Azalea Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2680 Azalea Drive offers parking.
Does 2680 Azalea Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2680 Azalea Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2680 Azalea Drive have a pool?
No, 2680 Azalea Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2680 Azalea Drive have accessible units?
No, 2680 Azalea Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2680 Azalea Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2680 Azalea Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2680 Azalea Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2680 Azalea Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

