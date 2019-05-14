All apartments in Wekiwa Springs
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

257 Coble Drive

257 Coble Drive · No Longer Available
Location

257 Coble Drive, Wekiwa Springs, FL 32779
Wekiva Club Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Just Imagine... Sitting On Your Expansive Screened Patio, Overlooking Your Sparkling Pool Deck In The Quiet And Sought After Wekiva Community. Fantastic Curb Appeal When You First Pull Up. You're Welcome By A Lovely Foyer That Separates Your Formal Dining Room To Your Left And Formal Living Room To Your Right, Both Equipped With Real Hardwood Flooring. Continue To Your Spacious Family Room Featuring High-ceilings And Floor To Ceiling Brick Fireplace. Family Room Equipped With Wet-bar And Ample Amounts Of Storage. Great Space For Entertaining! Access Your Large Kitchen Through Family Room Or Off Your Formal Dining Room Area. Lovely Kitchen Is Spacious Enough For Helpers And Again, Great For Entertaining! Eat-in Nook Overlooks Your Patio & Pool! Breakfast Bar Counter Offers Additional Seating. Convenient Split Floor Plan. Master Bedroom Is Located Off Hallway That Accesses Your Kitchen. Spacious Master Suite With Private Glass Sliders To Your Patio. Master Suite Also Features Private En-suite Bathroom. Dual Vanities, Step Down Spacious Shower Stall And Private Door To Your Backyard. Bedroom 2 Features Wood Floors And Sits Next To Your 2nd Bathroom. Bedroom 3 With Carpet Sits In The Middle Of The Rooms. Bedroom 4 Sits In The Front Of The House, Also With Wood Floors. All Bedrooms Are Great In Size With Ample Closet Space! Guest Bathroom Is Pool Planned With Shower/tub Combo And Newer Vanity. Enjoy Your Beverage Of Choice Sitting On Your Screened Patio And The Sparkling Pool, True Florida Living! Call Today!

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 257 Coble Drive have any available units?
257 Coble Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wekiwa Springs, FL.
What amenities does 257 Coble Drive have?
Some of 257 Coble Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 257 Coble Drive currently offering any rent specials?
257 Coble Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 257 Coble Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 257 Coble Drive is pet friendly.
Does 257 Coble Drive offer parking?
No, 257 Coble Drive does not offer parking.
Does 257 Coble Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 257 Coble Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 257 Coble Drive have a pool?
Yes, 257 Coble Drive has a pool.
Does 257 Coble Drive have accessible units?
No, 257 Coble Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 257 Coble Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 257 Coble Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 257 Coble Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 257 Coble Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
