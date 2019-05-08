All apartments in Wekiwa Springs
2330 Oak Drive
Last updated May 8 2019 at 4:56 PM

2330 Oak Drive

2330 Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Wekiwa Springs
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Balcony
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

2330 Oak Drive, Wekiwa Springs, FL 32779

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome to my split level waterfront pool home complete with covered boat dock with direct access on the canal to Lake Brantley.My large corner lot is zoned for the highly rated Longwood school system and only 5 mins to the elementary school and Lake Brantley High School. My lot is over a 1/3 acre located on a quiet treelined street with no through traffic. My bright and airy kitchen is complete with stainless steel double wall ovens and refrigerator. My kitchen window faces my backyard with the view of the canal to Lake Brantley. I have ceramic tiled countertops and plenty of solid wood custom-built cabinetry. My kitchen also features a large work island with cabinetry as well. When you walk in the front door my sunken living room is on your right on the way to my large eat-in kitchen. Several steps down from the kitchen is my family room which has parquet flooring, a pool bath and a wood fired stone fireplace with a door that leads out to my covered porch that goes out to my fenced backyard. My Family room is on the same floor as my oversized garage which includes built-in cabinetry. My Master bedroom is large and has two sets of French doors that lead out to my screened covered balcony overlooking the water. I have plenty of storage space. I just need TLC as the carpet in my living room and bedrooms is old and needs to be replaced. and I need to be painted. I had a new roof in 2008! I have so much potential to be the perfect home; I just need some love to bring me up-to-date.

Listing Courtesy Of CHARLES RUTENBERG REALTY ORLANDO

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2330 Oak Drive have any available units?
2330 Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wekiwa Springs, FL.
What amenities does 2330 Oak Drive have?
Some of 2330 Oak Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2330 Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2330 Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2330 Oak Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2330 Oak Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2330 Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2330 Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 2330 Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2330 Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2330 Oak Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2330 Oak Drive has a pool.
Does 2330 Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 2330 Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2330 Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2330 Oak Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2330 Oak Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2330 Oak Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
