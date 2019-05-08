2330 Oak Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome to my split level waterfront pool home complete with covered boat dock with direct access on the canal to Lake Brantley.My large corner lot is zoned for the highly rated Longwood school system and only 5 mins to the elementary school and Lake Brantley High School. My lot is over a 1/3 acre located on a quiet treelined street with no through traffic. My bright and airy kitchen is complete with stainless steel double wall ovens and refrigerator. My kitchen window faces my backyard with the view of the canal to Lake Brantley. I have ceramic tiled countertops and plenty of solid wood custom-built cabinetry. My kitchen also features a large work island with cabinetry as well. When you walk in the front door my sunken living room is on your right on the way to my large eat-in kitchen. Several steps down from the kitchen is my family room which has parquet flooring, a pool bath and a wood fired stone fireplace with a door that leads out to my covered porch that goes out to my fenced backyard. My Family room is on the same floor as my oversized garage which includes built-in cabinetry. My Master bedroom is large and has two sets of French doors that lead out to my screened covered balcony overlooking the water. I have plenty of storage space. I just need TLC as the carpet in my living room and bedrooms is old and needs to be replaced. and I need to be painted. I had a new roof in 2008! I have so much potential to be the perfect home; I just need some love to bring me up-to-date.



