Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Great 3 bedroom home with pool and screened in patio. This home features a wood burning fireplace, pool, large screened in patio enclosure, great master bedroom suite, fenced in back yard, 2 car garage and refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Pets okay with pet fee. Great area in Wekiva Hills and minutes away from Wekiva Springs. Rent is $1,695 and deposit $1,695. Available Now!