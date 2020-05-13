All apartments in Wekiwa Springs
1988 Saint andrew Place

1988 St. Andrews Place · No Longer Available
Location

1988 St. Andrews Place, Wekiwa Springs, FL 32779
Wekiva Club Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1988 Saint Andrews Place, Great 2/2 end unit condo, overlooking the Wekiva golf course. - 1988 Saint Andrews Place, Great 2/2 end unit condo, overlooking the Wekiva golf course. 2 good size bedrooms, Master has two sets of sliders that open to private patio. The master bathroom has a walk-in shower. Nice kitchen overlooking the family and dining room. The family room has a wood-burning fireplace. Very private rear screened patio. Single car garage. Comes with washer and dryer. Exterior maintenance. Tenants will be required to obtain Renters insurance that includes $300,000 of liability coverage. Additional HOA fee $150 per application and approval process prior to moving in.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5757303)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1988 Saint andrew Place have any available units?
1988 Saint andrew Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wekiwa Springs, FL.
What amenities does 1988 Saint andrew Place have?
Some of 1988 Saint andrew Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1988 Saint andrew Place currently offering any rent specials?
1988 Saint andrew Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1988 Saint andrew Place pet-friendly?
No, 1988 Saint andrew Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wekiwa Springs.
Does 1988 Saint andrew Place offer parking?
Yes, 1988 Saint andrew Place offers parking.
Does 1988 Saint andrew Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1988 Saint andrew Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1988 Saint andrew Place have a pool?
No, 1988 Saint andrew Place does not have a pool.
Does 1988 Saint andrew Place have accessible units?
No, 1988 Saint andrew Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1988 Saint andrew Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1988 Saint andrew Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1988 Saint andrew Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1988 Saint andrew Place does not have units with air conditioning.

