1988 Saint andrew Place

1988 Saint Andrews Place, Great 2/2 end unit condo, overlooking the Wekiva golf course. - 1988 Saint Andrews Place, Great 2/2 end unit condo, overlooking the Wekiva golf course. 2 good size bedrooms, Master has two sets of sliders that open to private patio. The master bathroom has a walk-in shower. Nice kitchen overlooking the family and dining room. The family room has a wood-burning fireplace. Very private rear screened patio. Single car garage. Comes with washer and dryer. Exterior maintenance. Tenants will be required to obtain Renters insurance that includes $300,000 of liability coverage. Additional HOA fee $150 per application and approval process prior to moving in.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5757303)