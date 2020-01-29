All apartments in Wekiwa Springs
Find more places like 1913 St Andrews Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wekiwa Springs, FL
/
1913 St Andrews Pl
Last updated January 29 2020 at 8:28 AM

1913 St Andrews Pl

1913 St. Andrews Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wekiwa Springs
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1913 St. Andrews Place, Wekiwa Springs, FL 32779
Wekiva Club Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
tennis court
This renovated townhome is perfect for anyone looking to live in the A-rated Seminole County school district zoned for Wekiva Elementary (within walking/biking distance), Teague Middle and Lake Brantley High.

The home is currently getting "freshened up" with new paint, carpet and other extras.

The three-bedroom home includes a master suite with a renovated bathroom, glass shower, walk-in closet, granite counter top and private screened balcony. The sizable two additional bedrooms have large closets and share a renovated bath with deep soaking tub. All bedrooms will have new carpet.

Downstairs features an upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, an induction stove top, convection oven and built-in microwave, as well as an open concept family room and dining area, wood-burning fireplace with specially-designed mantel to hide electronic wiring, large pantry with slide out storage and a half bath with granite counter top. Wood-like tile covers downstairs, giving you the appearance of hardwood floors with the durability and ease of care of tile.

The one-car garage has storage options along the walls as well as commercial-size Maytag washer and dryer.

The backyard features a screened patio that exits onto a private wooden deck with outdoor lights professional strung across the yard to provide the perfect setting for an evening outdoors.

The home comes with wall television mounts already installed and hardware available that you just need to attach to your personal TV to hang. If you don't want the wall mounts, we can remove them. It also comes with remote-controlled ceiling fans in all three bedrooms as well as the family room.

The home comes with access to a community swimming pool that's at the end of the block. The large pool is exclusive to residents of Wekiva Fairway Townhomes and features newly renovated bathrooms and new pool deck furniture. For an additional $50 fee per year, you can also gain access to the Wekiva neighborhood tennis courts.

The home is on a quite street with friendly neighbors. The landscaping is professionally maintained, but if you have a green thumb, there are flower beds available for planting. In addition to the garage, there is room to park two vehicles in the driveway. Guest parking is also available down the street.

The home is within walking distance of the Seminole County Library and Wekiva Hill Park and is located across from the Wekiva Country Club golf course.

Up to two pets are allowed for an additional monthly fee of $10 per pet and $350 pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1913 St Andrews Pl have any available units?
1913 St Andrews Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wekiwa Springs, FL.
What amenities does 1913 St Andrews Pl have?
Some of 1913 St Andrews Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1913 St Andrews Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1913 St Andrews Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1913 St Andrews Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1913 St Andrews Pl is pet friendly.
Does 1913 St Andrews Pl offer parking?
Yes, 1913 St Andrews Pl offers parking.
Does 1913 St Andrews Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1913 St Andrews Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1913 St Andrews Pl have a pool?
Yes, 1913 St Andrews Pl has a pool.
Does 1913 St Andrews Pl have accessible units?
No, 1913 St Andrews Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1913 St Andrews Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1913 St Andrews Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 1913 St Andrews Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1913 St Andrews Pl has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Best Cities for Pets 2019
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Wekiwa Springs 2 Bedroom ApartmentsWekiwa Springs Apartments with Balconies
Wekiwa Springs Apartments with GymsWekiwa Springs Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Wekiwa Springs Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Ocala, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FL
Casselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWildwood, FLMerritt Island, FLSouthchase, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Medith Manor

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Southern College