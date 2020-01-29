1913 St Andrews Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage guest parking tennis court

This renovated townhome is perfect for anyone looking to live in the A-rated Seminole County school district zoned for Wekiva Elementary (within walking/biking distance), Teague Middle and Lake Brantley High.



The home is currently getting "freshened up" with new paint, carpet and other extras.



The three-bedroom home includes a master suite with a renovated bathroom, glass shower, walk-in closet, granite counter top and private screened balcony. The sizable two additional bedrooms have large closets and share a renovated bath with deep soaking tub. All bedrooms will have new carpet.



Downstairs features an upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, an induction stove top, convection oven and built-in microwave, as well as an open concept family room and dining area, wood-burning fireplace with specially-designed mantel to hide electronic wiring, large pantry with slide out storage and a half bath with granite counter top. Wood-like tile covers downstairs, giving you the appearance of hardwood floors with the durability and ease of care of tile.



The one-car garage has storage options along the walls as well as commercial-size Maytag washer and dryer.



The backyard features a screened patio that exits onto a private wooden deck with outdoor lights professional strung across the yard to provide the perfect setting for an evening outdoors.



The home comes with wall television mounts already installed and hardware available that you just need to attach to your personal TV to hang. If you don't want the wall mounts, we can remove them. It also comes with remote-controlled ceiling fans in all three bedrooms as well as the family room.



The home comes with access to a community swimming pool that's at the end of the block. The large pool is exclusive to residents of Wekiva Fairway Townhomes and features newly renovated bathrooms and new pool deck furniture. For an additional $50 fee per year, you can also gain access to the Wekiva neighborhood tennis courts.



The home is on a quite street with friendly neighbors. The landscaping is professionally maintained, but if you have a green thumb, there are flower beds available for planting. In addition to the garage, there is room to park two vehicles in the driveway. Guest parking is also available down the street.



The home is within walking distance of the Seminole County Library and Wekiva Hill Park and is located across from the Wekiva Country Club golf course.



Up to two pets are allowed for an additional monthly fee of $10 per pet and $350 pet deposit.