Last updated November 17 2019 at 6:00 AM

131 W YORK COURT

131 West York Court · No Longer Available
Location

131 West York Court, Wekiwa Springs, FL 32779
Wekiva Club Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a spacious, lush-green lawn, while the backyard offers a deck for cooking out and lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining. The interior features plush carpeting and stylish tile flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting, vaulted ceilings, a fireplace in the living room for cozy nights in, and a kitchen equipped with neutral cabinetry, updated appliances, and easy access to the backyard and the rest of the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

