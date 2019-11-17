131 W YORK COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a spacious, lush-green lawn, while the backyard offers a deck for cooking out and lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining. The interior features plush carpeting and stylish tile flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting, vaulted ceilings, a fireplace in the living room for cozy nights in, and a kitchen equipped with neutral cabinetry, updated appliances, and easy access to the backyard and the rest of the home.