Last updated April 29 2020 at 2:01 AM

116 Raintree Drive - 1

116 Raintree Dr · (407) 595-5899
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

116 Raintree Dr, Wekiwa Springs, FL 32779
Springs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1671 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
FOR RENT, 3 bedroom / 2 and half bathroom Townhouse in desirable private 24h guard gated community The Springs! The property is bright and inviting with high ceilings, wood burning fireplace in living room, fenced-in back yard. Pet Friendly! This Whispering Pines Townhouse is located just a short walk to a community pool and tennis court. The Springs community amenities include a natural Spring with beach, pool, tennis courts, pickle ball courts, basketball courts, fitness center, clubhouse, playground, horse stables, picnic area, walking/jogging/ bike trails, RV and Boat storage. Zoned for Top Rated school, close to central highways, dining and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Raintree Drive - 1 have any available units?
116 Raintree Drive - 1 has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 116 Raintree Drive - 1 have?
Some of 116 Raintree Drive - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 Raintree Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
116 Raintree Drive - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Raintree Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 116 Raintree Drive - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 116 Raintree Drive - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 116 Raintree Drive - 1 does offer parking.
Does 116 Raintree Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 Raintree Drive - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Raintree Drive - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 116 Raintree Drive - 1 has a pool.
Does 116 Raintree Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 116 Raintree Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Raintree Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116 Raintree Drive - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 116 Raintree Drive - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 Raintree Drive - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
