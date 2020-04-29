116 Raintree Drive - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

FOR RENT, 3 bedroom / 2 and half bathroom Townhouse in desirable private 24h guard gated community The Springs! The property is bright and inviting with high ceilings, wood burning fireplace in living room, fenced-in back yard. Pet Friendly! This Whispering Pines Townhouse is located just a short walk to a community pool and tennis court. The Springs community amenities include a natural Spring with beach, pool, tennis courts, pickle ball courts, basketball courts, fitness center, clubhouse, playground, horse stables, picnic area, walking/jogging/ bike trails, RV and Boat storage. Zoned for Top Rated school, close to central highways, dining and shopping.