Last updated October 25 2019 at 12:07 PM

103 Thistlewood Circle

103 Thistlewood Circle · No Longer Available
Location

103 Thistlewood Circle, Wekiwa Springs, FL 32779
Sweetwater

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
ice maker
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
BEAUTIFUL 4 Bed 3 Bath Home For Rent in Longwood, FL! - Welcome home to this BEAUTIFUL 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Home with an Office and Pool. You will feel right at home the moment you step in. Home Showcases Indoor/Outdoor Florida Living! Beautiful Hand Scraped Wood Flooring, Custom Lighting Throughout, Crown Molding, And Thoughtfully Designed Built-Ins. Gourmet Kitchen Features Stainless Steal Appliances, Silestone Countertops, Custom Solid Wood Cabinetry, Induction StoveTop, Built-In Ice-Maker, And A Flow Through Island Overlooking The Great Room, The Gameroom, And Your Screened-In Pool And Back Yard Oasis.

This Home Was Designed To Flow Seamlessly From One Living Space to the Next With Natural Light Streaming Into Every Room! New Trane A/C Units Installed In 2016, New Low E Tempered Glass Windows Installed In 2017, New Electric Pool Heater Installed In 2018 And So Much More!

Additional Perks: A Split Floor Plan, A Private Master Retreat With Dual Walk-In Closets, Crown Molding, And Brand New Carpet, A Luxurious Laundry Room, A Three Car Garage, Tons Of Parking Space, A Circular Driveway, Great Curb Appeal, An Outdoor Grill Area, Oversized Bedrooms, And The Perfect Location - So Close To All Your Favorite Amenities! Situated In Sweetwater Oaks, You Will Also Have Access To Lake Brantley Beach, The Boat Launch, The Community Clubhouse, And Tennis Courts.

Conveniently located minutes from local shops, restaurants, and more. Zoned for Sabal Point Elementary School, Rock Lake Middle School and Lake Brantley High School. $75.00 Application Fee (Non-Refundable) per adult. Pets negotiable per owner approval. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE NOW!!!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

(RLNE4988077)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 Thistlewood Circle have any available units?
103 Thistlewood Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wekiwa Springs, FL.
What amenities does 103 Thistlewood Circle have?
Some of 103 Thistlewood Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 Thistlewood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
103 Thistlewood Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Thistlewood Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 103 Thistlewood Circle is pet friendly.
Does 103 Thistlewood Circle offer parking?
Yes, 103 Thistlewood Circle offers parking.
Does 103 Thistlewood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 Thistlewood Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Thistlewood Circle have a pool?
Yes, 103 Thistlewood Circle has a pool.
Does 103 Thistlewood Circle have accessible units?
No, 103 Thistlewood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Thistlewood Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 103 Thistlewood Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 103 Thistlewood Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 103 Thistlewood Circle has units with air conditioning.
