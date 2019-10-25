103 Thistlewood Circle

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL 4 Bed 3 Bath Home For Rent in Longwood, FL! - Welcome home to this BEAUTIFUL 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Home with an Office and Pool. You will feel right at home the moment you step in. Home Showcases Indoor/Outdoor Florida Living! Beautiful Hand Scraped Wood Flooring, Custom Lighting Throughout, Crown Molding, And Thoughtfully Designed Built-Ins. Gourmet Kitchen Features Stainless Steal Appliances, Silestone Countertops, Custom Solid Wood Cabinetry, Induction StoveTop, Built-In Ice-Maker, And A Flow Through Island Overlooking The Great Room, The Gameroom, And Your Screened-In Pool And Back Yard Oasis.



This Home Was Designed To Flow Seamlessly From One Living Space to the Next With Natural Light Streaming Into Every Room! New Trane A/C Units Installed In 2016, New Low E Tempered Glass Windows Installed In 2017, New Electric Pool Heater Installed In 2018 And So Much More!



Additional Perks: A Split Floor Plan, A Private Master Retreat With Dual Walk-In Closets, Crown Molding, And Brand New Carpet, A Luxurious Laundry Room, A Three Car Garage, Tons Of Parking Space, A Circular Driveway, Great Curb Appeal, An Outdoor Grill Area, Oversized Bedrooms, And The Perfect Location - So Close To All Your Favorite Amenities! Situated In Sweetwater Oaks, You Will Also Have Access To Lake Brantley Beach, The Boat Launch, The Community Clubhouse, And Tennis Courts.



Conveniently located minutes from local shops, restaurants, and more. Zoned for Sabal Point Elementary School, Rock Lake Middle School and Lake Brantley High School. $75.00 Application Fee (Non-Refundable) per adult. Pets negotiable per owner approval. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE NOW!!!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**



(RLNE4988077)