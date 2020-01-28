All apartments in Wekiwa Springs
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM

103 Northwood Drive

103 Northwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

103 Northwood Drive, Wekiwa Springs, FL 32779
Medith Manor

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
Immaculate 3 Bed 2 Bath Duplex Near Lake Brantley High School - Welcome to this ADORABLE home in Lake Mary. You will feel right at home the moment you step in. SPACIOUS living area. Kitchen showcases ample amount of cabinetry and counter space, great for entertaining family and friends.

Conveniently located minutes from local shops, restaurants, and more. Zoned for Forest City Elementary School, Teague Middle School and Lake Brantley High School. Lawn Care Included. $95.00 Application Fee (Non-Refundable) per adult. No pets per owner. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE NOW!!!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5303051)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 Northwood Drive have any available units?
103 Northwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wekiwa Springs, FL.
Is 103 Northwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
103 Northwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Northwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 103 Northwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wekiwa Springs.
Does 103 Northwood Drive offer parking?
No, 103 Northwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 103 Northwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 Northwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Northwood Drive have a pool?
No, 103 Northwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 103 Northwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 103 Northwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Northwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 103 Northwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 103 Northwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 103 Northwood Drive has units with air conditioning.
