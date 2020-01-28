103 Northwood Drive

Amenities

Immaculate 3 Bed 2 Bath Duplex Near Lake Brantley High School - Welcome to this ADORABLE home in Lake Mary. You will feel right at home the moment you step in. SPACIOUS living area. Kitchen showcases ample amount of cabinetry and counter space, great for entertaining family and friends.



Conveniently located minutes from local shops, restaurants, and more. Zoned for Forest City Elementary School, Teague Middle School and Lake Brantley High School. Lawn Care Included. $95.00 Application Fee (Non-Refundable) per adult. No pets per owner. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE NOW!!!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**



No Pets Allowed



