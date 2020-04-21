103 Elderberry Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

READY TO MOVE IN, Beautiful 4 bedroom / 2 and half bathroom, ONE-STORY single family home for RENT in desirable Sweetwater Oaks neighborhood. Split floor plan with plenty of natural light, perfect for entertaining family and friends. Wood burning fireplace in spacious family room. Step into a huge and bright Florida Room overlooking the screened-in POOL through a wall of sliding glass doors. Kitchen has been REMODELED with island table seating, granite counter tops, new cabinets, NEW stainless steel appliances, new led lighting and new flooring. New carpet throughout living area and bedrooms. This rental is PET FRIENDLY! Enjoy Sweetwater Oaks amenities: access to private beach on Lake Brantley where you can go swim, boating, water skiing, tennis, basketball, playgrounds, walking/ biking trails, fishing and more. TOP RATED school zone. Close proximity to Wekiva Springs State park, shopping, dining and easy access to central highways. Schedule a private tour today!

