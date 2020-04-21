All apartments in Wekiwa Springs
103 Elderberry Lane

103 Elderberry Lane · (407) 595-5899
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

103 Elderberry Lane, Wekiwa Springs, FL 32779
Sweetwater

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2749 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
READY TO MOVE IN, Beautiful 4 bedroom / 2 and half bathroom, ONE-STORY single family home for RENT in desirable Sweetwater Oaks neighborhood. Split floor plan with plenty of natural light, perfect for entertaining family and friends. Wood burning fireplace in spacious family room. Step into a huge and bright Florida Room overlooking the screened-in POOL through a wall of sliding glass doors. Kitchen has been REMODELED with island table seating, granite counter tops, new cabinets, NEW stainless steel appliances, new led lighting and new flooring. New carpet throughout living area and bedrooms. This rental is PET FRIENDLY! Enjoy Sweetwater Oaks amenities: access to private beach on Lake Brantley where you can go swim, boating, water skiing, tennis, basketball, playgrounds, walking/ biking trails, fishing and more. TOP RATED school zone. Close proximity to Wekiva Springs State park, shopping, dining and easy access to central highways. Schedule a private tour today!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 Elderberry Lane have any available units?
103 Elderberry Lane has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 103 Elderberry Lane have?
Some of 103 Elderberry Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 Elderberry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
103 Elderberry Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Elderberry Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 103 Elderberry Lane is pet friendly.
Does 103 Elderberry Lane offer parking?
Yes, 103 Elderberry Lane does offer parking.
Does 103 Elderberry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 Elderberry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Elderberry Lane have a pool?
Yes, 103 Elderberry Lane has a pool.
Does 103 Elderberry Lane have accessible units?
No, 103 Elderberry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Elderberry Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 103 Elderberry Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 103 Elderberry Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 103 Elderberry Lane has units with air conditioning.
