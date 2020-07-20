All apartments in Volusia County
Volusia County, FL
925 Island Drove Drive
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:45 AM

925 Island Drove Drive

925 Island Grove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

925 Island Grove Drive, Volusia County, FL 32724

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
gym
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
garage
Secluded custom home exquisitely furnished now available for rent. - Secluded custom home exquisitely furnished now available for rent. Follow the long drive to your own private 6 acre oasis. You will feel one with nature among the beautiful water front, natural vegetation and fruit trees. Once inside you will be greeted by a stone waterfall following through into the opening floor plan with volume ceilings framed with wood beams and floor to ceiling windows. Breath taking views from every room including the unique master suite. The entire loft is the master suite with large rock fire place, travertine floors, sliding doors to balcony, over sided bath with walk-in shower, jacuzzi, vanity area, and custom closet. The rock fire place continues to the open infinite great room with floor to ceiling windows that bring the outdoors in. The kitchen is finished with handsome dark wood cabinetry, granite counter tops where you will be able to cook like a chef with you gas range oven. This home offers even more including; a game room with pool table, exercise room with all work out equipment, and office. Beyond the stunning interior the exterior offers a two story screened in heated pool with jacuzzi surrounded by attractive stone pavers. The extensive back yard leads out to your dock with seating for nature watching over the water. Additional features include over-sized garage, whole house generator and filtration system. All you could want and more!

(RLNE4863174)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 925 Island Drove Drive have any available units?
925 Island Drove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Volusia County, FL.
What amenities does 925 Island Drove Drive have?
Some of 925 Island Drove Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 925 Island Drove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
925 Island Drove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 925 Island Drove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 925 Island Drove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Volusia County.
Does 925 Island Drove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 925 Island Drove Drive offers parking.
Does 925 Island Drove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 925 Island Drove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 925 Island Drove Drive have a pool?
Yes, 925 Island Drove Drive has a pool.
Does 925 Island Drove Drive have accessible units?
No, 925 Island Drove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 925 Island Drove Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 925 Island Drove Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 925 Island Drove Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 925 Island Drove Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
