925 Island Drove Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities gym game room parking pool pool table garage

Secluded custom home exquisitely furnished now available for rent. - Secluded custom home exquisitely furnished now available for rent. Follow the long drive to your own private 6 acre oasis. You will feel one with nature among the beautiful water front, natural vegetation and fruit trees. Once inside you will be greeted by a stone waterfall following through into the opening floor plan with volume ceilings framed with wood beams and floor to ceiling windows. Breath taking views from every room including the unique master suite. The entire loft is the master suite with large rock fire place, travertine floors, sliding doors to balcony, over sided bath with walk-in shower, jacuzzi, vanity area, and custom closet. The rock fire place continues to the open infinite great room with floor to ceiling windows that bring the outdoors in. The kitchen is finished with handsome dark wood cabinetry, granite counter tops where you will be able to cook like a chef with you gas range oven. This home offers even more including; a game room with pool table, exercise room with all work out equipment, and office. Beyond the stunning interior the exterior offers a two story screened in heated pool with jacuzzi surrounded by attractive stone pavers. The extensive back yard leads out to your dock with seating for nature watching over the water. Additional features include over-sized garage, whole house generator and filtration system. All you could want and more!



(RLNE4863174)