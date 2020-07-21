All apartments in Volusia County
408 North Blue Lake Terrace
Last updated April 17 2020 at 8:32 PM

408 North Blue Lake Terrace

408 North Blue Lake Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

408 North Blue Lake Terrace, Volusia County, FL 32724

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 North Blue Lake Terrace have any available units?
408 North Blue Lake Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Volusia County, FL.
Is 408 North Blue Lake Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
408 North Blue Lake Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 North Blue Lake Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 408 North Blue Lake Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 408 North Blue Lake Terrace offer parking?
No, 408 North Blue Lake Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 408 North Blue Lake Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 North Blue Lake Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 North Blue Lake Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 408 North Blue Lake Terrace has a pool.
Does 408 North Blue Lake Terrace have accessible units?
No, 408 North Blue Lake Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 408 North Blue Lake Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 408 North Blue Lake Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 408 North Blue Lake Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 408 North Blue Lake Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
