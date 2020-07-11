3128 Bailey Ann Drive

Amenities

Tile and Carpet flooring can be found throughout this single story luxury 3 Bedroom Golf Duplex Villa. There's a Breakfast Nook in the Open Kitchen, with Demi-Bullnose Granite Counter Tops, Raised Wood Panel Cabinets, and a Counter Bar that looks out into the Great Room.



The 11 foot ceilings throughout enhance the feeling of spaciousness, and the Plant Shelves, Crown Molding, and Architectural Detailing offer a sense of character and class.



Triple Sliding Glass Doors open onto the Covered Lanai, where you can enjoy your coffee watching the beauty of nature in the early morning light.



The Master Bedroom and Bathroom provides plenty of room for relaxing, and its Garden Tub and Walk-in Shower will let you soak away and rinse off all the stresses of the day.



Additional attributes include a Full-Size 2 Car Garage, a Kitchen Pantry, Beautifully Landscaped Walking Trails, and a Putting Green and Pickle Ball Courts.



CLICK HERE to see 3D Video:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=S88f24e1nzk



First Month's Rent, Last Months' Rent, Security Deposit



Monthly Rent... $1750

Last Month's Rent... $1750

Security Deposit... $2000



*If you pay on or before the Rent Due Date, you will save $25!!

Rent Payment will only be $1725!

SAVE MONEY by PAYING YOUR RENT ON TIME!



This lovely home is available October 15th for the qualified tenant.



Requirements:

* Current Employment OR Verifiable Income

* If you've had an Eviction, please do NOT call!



Other Requirements:

* Credit check, Background check, Income/Employment Verification

* Application Fee: $45/Adult



Not-so-good Credit is Okay!



For additional details, call Better Buy Realty at 386-753-4883.

Ask for Kathleen or Terry!

You may also email your contact information to us, and we'll get back to you after 2:00 PM Monday through Friday.

