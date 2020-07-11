All apartments in Volusia County
Find more places like 3128 Bailey Ann Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Volusia County, FL
/
3128 Bailey Ann Drive
Last updated September 6 2019 at 5:06 PM

3128 Bailey Ann Drive

3128 Bailey Ann Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3128 Bailey Ann Dr, Volusia County, FL 32174
Halifax

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
putting green
garage
Tile and Carpet flooring can be found throughout this single story luxury 3 Bedroom Golf Duplex Villa. There's a Breakfast Nook in the Open Kitchen, with Demi-Bullnose Granite Counter Tops, Raised Wood Panel Cabinets, and a Counter Bar that looks out into the Great Room.

The 11 foot ceilings throughout enhance the feeling of spaciousness, and the Plant Shelves, Crown Molding, and Architectural Detailing offer a sense of character and class.

Triple Sliding Glass Doors open onto the Covered Lanai, where you can enjoy your coffee watching the beauty of nature in the early morning light.

The Master Bedroom and Bathroom provides plenty of room for relaxing, and its Garden Tub and Walk-in Shower will let you soak away and rinse off all the stresses of the day.

Additional attributes include a Full-Size 2 Car Garage, a Kitchen Pantry, Beautifully Landscaped Walking Trails, and a Putting Green and Pickle Ball Courts.

CLICK HERE to see 3D Video:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=S88f24e1nzk

First Month's Rent, Last Months' Rent, Security Deposit

Monthly Rent... $1750
Last Month's Rent... $1750
Security Deposit... $2000

*If you pay on or before the Rent Due Date, you will save $25!!
Rent Payment will only be $1725!
SAVE MONEY by PAYING YOUR RENT ON TIME!

This lovely home is available October 15th for the qualified tenant.

Requirements:
* Current Employment OR Verifiable Income
* If you've had an Eviction, please do NOT call!

Other Requirements:
* Credit check, Background check, Income/Employment Verification
* Application Fee: $45/Adult

Not-so-good Credit is Okay!

For additional details, call Better Buy Realty at 386-753-4883.
Ask for Kathleen or Terry!
You may also email your contact information to us, and we'll get back to you after 2:00 PM Monday through Friday.
Tile and Carpet flooring can be found throughout this single story luxury 3 Bedroom Golf Duplex Villa. There's a Breakfast Nook in the Open Kitchen, with Demi-Bullnose Granite Counter Tops, Raised Wood Panel Cabinets, and a Counter Bar that looks out into the Great Room.

The 11 foot ceilings throughout enhance the feeling of spaciousness, and the Plant Shelves, Crown Molding, and Architectural Detailing offer a sense of character and class.

Triple Sliding Glass Doors open onto the Covered Lanai, where you can enjoy your coffee watching the beauty of nature in the early morning light.

The Master Bedroom and Bathroom provides plenty of room for relaxing, and its Garden Tub and Walk-in Shower will let you soak away and rinse off all the stresses of the day.

Additional attributes include a Full-Size 2 Car Garage, a Kitchen Pantry, Beautifully Landscaped Walking Trails, and a Putting Green and Pickle Ball Courts.

CLICK HERE to see 3D Video:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=S88f24e1nzk

First Month's Rent, Last Months' Rent, Security Deposit

Monthly Rent... $1750
Last Month's Rent... $1750
Security Deposit... $2000

*If you pay on or before the Rent Due Date, you will save $25!!
Rent Payment will only be $1725!
SAVE MONEY by PAYING YOUR RENT ON TIME!

This lovely home is available October 15th for the qualified tenant.

Requirements:
* Current Employment OR Verifiable Income
* If you've had an Eviction, please do NOT call!

Other Requirements:
* Credit check, Background check, Income/Employment Verification
* Application Fee: $45/Adult

Not-so-good Credit is Okay!

For additional details, call Better Buy Realty at 386-753-4883.
Ask for Kathleen or Terry!
You may also email your contact information to us, and we'll get back to you after 2:00 PM Monday through Friday.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3128 Bailey Ann Drive have any available units?
3128 Bailey Ann Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Volusia County, FL.
What amenities does 3128 Bailey Ann Drive have?
Some of 3128 Bailey Ann Drive's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3128 Bailey Ann Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3128 Bailey Ann Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3128 Bailey Ann Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3128 Bailey Ann Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Volusia County.
Does 3128 Bailey Ann Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3128 Bailey Ann Drive offers parking.
Does 3128 Bailey Ann Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3128 Bailey Ann Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3128 Bailey Ann Drive have a pool?
No, 3128 Bailey Ann Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3128 Bailey Ann Drive have accessible units?
No, 3128 Bailey Ann Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3128 Bailey Ann Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3128 Bailey Ann Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3128 Bailey Ann Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3128 Bailey Ann Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Overlook at Daytona Apartment Homes
100 Seabreeze Blvd
Daytona Beach, FL 32118
Reserve at Ormond
600 Crowne Commerce Ct
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
Integra Landings at Ivey's Lake
1112 Integra Landings Dr
Orange City, FL 32763
Sands Parc
100 Sands Parc Blvd
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
Coastline Cove
101 Raceway Pointe Dr
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Lyme Stone Ranch
10101 Lymestone Ct
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
Andros Isles Luxury Apartments
100 Acklins Cir
Daytona Beach, FL 32119
Springs At Port Orange
5410 S Williamson Blvd
Port Orange, FL 32128

Similar Pages

Volusia County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLGainesville, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FL
Port Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLTitusville, FLApopka, FLPonce Inlet, FLWekiwa Springs, FLPine Hills, FLMaitland, FL
Lake Mary, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLEdgewater, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLGlencoe, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLOrmond Beach, FLDeLand, FLSouth Daytona, FLOrange City, FLPalm Coast, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology