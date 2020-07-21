180 Coquina Key Drive

Amenities
Ormond Beach Heated Pool Home in the highly desirable Coquina Key neighborhood! Direct ocean views! Private beach walkover. This 3-level home has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Tile throughout first floor & all bathes. Carpet in all areas on the 2nd & 3rd floors. 1st floor has the foyer, kitchen, great room, bedroom & bathroom. Follow the sliding glass doors from the great room to the screened & heated pool. Private fenced in back yard. Inside follow the stairwell to the 2nd & 3rd floors. 2nd floor has the family room, master bedroom ensuite, one full bathroom, one half bath, guest bedroom & access to the balcony from family room & master bedrooms. 3rd floor has a wet bar, covered and open deck. Beautiful water and beach views from most of the house. Watch the tranquil sunrise & sunsets from multiple balcony's/patios. Kitchen is newly updated with granite & stainless-steel appliances. Washer & dryer included for your use. Pool care incl with rent. Pets TBD under 20 lbs. Rent $2600 a steal!