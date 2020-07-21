All apartments in Volusia County
Find more places like 180 Coquina Key Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Volusia County, FL
/
180 Coquina Key Drive
Last updated June 3 2020 at 1:16 AM

180 Coquina Key Drive

180 Coquina Key Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

180 Coquina Key Drive, Volusia County, FL 32176

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Ormond Beach Heated Pool Home in the highly desirable Coquina Key neighborhood! Direct ocean views! Private beach walkover. This 3-level home has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Tile throughout first floor & all bathes. Carpet in all areas on the 2nd & 3rd floors. 1st floor has the foyer, kitchen, great room, bedroom & bathroom. Follow the sliding glass doors from the great room to the screened & heated pool. Private fenced in back yard. Inside follow the stairwell to the 2nd & 3rd floors. 2nd floor has the family room, master bedroom ensuite, one full bathroom, one half bath, guest bedroom & access to the balcony from family room & master bedrooms. 3rd floor has a wet bar, covered and open deck. Beautiful water and beach views from most of the house. Watch the tranquil sunrise & sunsets from multiple balcony's/patios. Kitchen is newly updated with granite & stainless-steel appliances. Washer & dryer included for your use. Pool care incl with rent. Pets TBD under 20 lbs. Rent $2600 a steal!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 180 Coquina Key Drive have any available units?
180 Coquina Key Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Volusia County, FL.
What amenities does 180 Coquina Key Drive have?
Some of 180 Coquina Key Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 180 Coquina Key Drive currently offering any rent specials?
180 Coquina Key Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 180 Coquina Key Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 180 Coquina Key Drive is pet friendly.
Does 180 Coquina Key Drive offer parking?
Yes, 180 Coquina Key Drive offers parking.
Does 180 Coquina Key Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 180 Coquina Key Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 180 Coquina Key Drive have a pool?
Yes, 180 Coquina Key Drive has a pool.
Does 180 Coquina Key Drive have accessible units?
No, 180 Coquina Key Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 180 Coquina Key Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 180 Coquina Key Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 180 Coquina Key Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 180 Coquina Key Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Epic
1420 New Bellevue Ave
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Hawthorne Village
3900 Yorktowne Blvd
Port Orange, FL 32129
Nova Wood Apartments
1220 S Nova Rd
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Integra Landings at Ivey's Lake
1112 Integra Landings Dr
Orange City, FL 32763
Sands Parc
100 Sands Parc Blvd
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
Osprey Landings
1756 S Clyde Morris Blvd
Daytona Beach, FL 32119
Lyme Stone Ranch
10101 Lymestone Ct
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
Ocean Oaks
1645 Dunlawton Ave
Port Orange, FL 32127

Similar Pages

Volusia County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLGainesville, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FL
Port Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLTitusville, FLApopka, FLPonce Inlet, FLWekiwa Springs, FLPine Hills, FLMaitland, FL
Lake Mary, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLEdgewater, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLGlencoe, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLOrmond Beach, FLDeLand, FLSouth Daytona, FLOrange City, FLPalm Coast, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology