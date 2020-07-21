All apartments in Volusia County
Last updated March 10 2020 at 4:14 AM

1309 Harwick Lane

1309 Harwick Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1309 Harwick Lane, Volusia County, FL 32174
Plantation Bay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Welcome to Paradise! Great entertainment home in true Florida style. Expansive 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom split floor plan highlights spacious living & dining rooms. Ceramic tile through main living areas. Family room opens wide to large kitchen with pantry. Many upgrades to this ICI Westminster model incl beautiful light fixtures, surround sound, extended lanai and pool deck, screen enclosed pool & spa, over-sized 2 car garage. Lushly landscaped with plenty of privacy. Home backs to conservation area. A must see! Furniture is negotiable. Comes with ADT plan from seller with 4 cameras. Community also features 2 golf courses, club house and tennis courts. Just take a drive in the neighborhood with your golf cart or enjoy a nice evening walk.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1309 Harwick Lane have any available units?
1309 Harwick Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Volusia County, FL.
What amenities does 1309 Harwick Lane have?
Some of 1309 Harwick Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1309 Harwick Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1309 Harwick Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1309 Harwick Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1309 Harwick Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Volusia County.
Does 1309 Harwick Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1309 Harwick Lane offers parking.
Does 1309 Harwick Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1309 Harwick Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1309 Harwick Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1309 Harwick Lane has a pool.
Does 1309 Harwick Lane have accessible units?
No, 1309 Harwick Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1309 Harwick Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1309 Harwick Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1309 Harwick Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1309 Harwick Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
