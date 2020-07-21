1309 Harwick Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Welcome to Paradise! Great entertainment home in true Florida style. Expansive 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom split floor plan highlights spacious living & dining rooms. Ceramic tile through main living areas. Family room opens wide to large kitchen with pantry. Many upgrades to this ICI Westminster model incl beautiful light fixtures, surround sound, extended lanai and pool deck, screen enclosed pool & spa, over-sized 2 car garage. Lushly landscaped with plenty of privacy. Home backs to conservation area. A must see! Furniture is negotiable. Comes with ADT plan from seller with 4 cameras. Community also features 2 golf courses, club house and tennis courts. Just take a drive in the neighborhood with your golf cart or enjoy a nice evening walk.