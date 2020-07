Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Extremely well maintained, lovely 3 bed, 2.5 bath with 2 car garage in upscale Plantation Bay gated golf community. Totally private with screened porch facing conservation area. Upgraded kitchen, appliances and granite countertops, window treatments included. Only 4 miles to pristine beaches and minutes from beautiful Tomoka State Park. Come see and appreciate all this townhouse has to offer. Please see attached rental requirements