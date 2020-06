Amenities

SEASONAL ONLY , Walk to Golden beach , PRIVATE DEEDED BEACH ACCESS!! This Venice island second floor 2 bedrooms , 2 bathrooms condo is located right on Venice island and close to Golden beach with private access. Fully furnished with all utilities included in the rent price such as electric , water/sewer, cable TV and internet. Minimum Lease is 1 month.