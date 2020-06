Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly pool

Bright single family home with pool overlooking golf course - RENTED Jan, Feb March and April 2020 This bright newly updated 2 bedrooms 2 bath pool home . Beautiful new wood cabinets, granite counters new bathroom vanities all add to the charm of this delightful floor plan. The spacious family room that has glass sliders leading to the inviting pool area that overlooks the golf course.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5387003)