Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:32 PM

1340 CAPRI ISLES BOULEVARD

1340 Capri Isles Boulevard · (941) 448-8100
Location

1340 Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice, FL 34292
Capri Isles

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 15 · Avail. now

$3,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1105 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
media room
Avail April 2020 through December 2020. Booked Season 2021. Villa with Golf Course Views, Capri Isles area - 2.5 miles to Venice Island. The community of Palm Villas offers this Turn-Key Furnished 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath plus Den stand-alone Villa. Open designed Living/Dining area with Lanai view of Capri Isles Golf Course allows ample natural light and tropical breezes. Kitchen with Breakfast Bar opens to the entertaining area for ease of conversation. Private Garage with room for Bikes. Just steps to the heated pool for making new friends or catching a little Sun. Enjoy this active community and clubhouse. Walk to area Golf Courses, Publix and Cafes. Stroll Historic Downtown Venice, take in the Theater or end the day with a memorable sunset on the area Beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1340 CAPRI ISLES BOULEVARD have any available units?
1340 CAPRI ISLES BOULEVARD has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Venice, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Venice Rent Report.
What amenities does 1340 CAPRI ISLES BOULEVARD have?
Some of 1340 CAPRI ISLES BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1340 CAPRI ISLES BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
1340 CAPRI ISLES BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1340 CAPRI ISLES BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 1340 CAPRI ISLES BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Venice.
Does 1340 CAPRI ISLES BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 1340 CAPRI ISLES BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 1340 CAPRI ISLES BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1340 CAPRI ISLES BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1340 CAPRI ISLES BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 1340 CAPRI ISLES BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 1340 CAPRI ISLES BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 1340 CAPRI ISLES BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 1340 CAPRI ISLES BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1340 CAPRI ISLES BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
