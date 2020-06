903 ARISTA BOULEVARD

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL EXECUTIVE HOME IN THE GATED COMMUNITY OF ARISTA. THIS HOME WAS THE FORMER MODEL AND COMES WITH ALL OF THE BELLS AND WHISTLES. THE MORRISON SHERIDAN II FLOOR PLAN FEATURES 4 BEDROOMS AND 3 BATHS DOWNSTAIRS AND A 5TH BEDROOM WITH FULL BATH AND EXTRA BONUS ROOM UPSTAIRS. THE OVER-SIZED GREAT ROOM IS OPEN TO THE KITCHEN THAT FEATURES A SEPARATE BREAKFAST NOOK, CENTER ISLAND WORK STATION, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, 42 INCH CABINETS AND LOTS OF COUNTER SPACE. THE ROOMY MASTER BATH FEATURES DUAL SINKS, GARDEN TUB, AND LARGE SHOWER BEAUTIFUL FINISHES THROUGHOUT, GAS FIREPLACE, GORGEOUS PEBBLE-TEC POOL AND SCREENED LANAI WITH AN OVER-SIZED BACK YARD! GREAT HOME FOR A LARGE FAMILY IN A CONVENIENT VALRICO LOCATION.