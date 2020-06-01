812 ROCKY MOUNTAIN COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Don’t miss your chance to make this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a spacious lawn, while the fenced backyard is complete with a large lawn and a patio area for your outdoor enjoyment. The interior features stylish tile flooring, plush carpeting, and lots of open space. The master bath is equipped with a large garden tub, a separate shower, and the kitchen is complete with granite-like countertops, a center island, and stainless-steel appliances. Make this your home and apply today!



Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.