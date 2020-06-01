All apartments in Valrico
Last updated August 17 2019 at 3:29 AM

719 VALRICO HILLS LANE

719 Valrico Hills Lane · No Longer Available
Location

719 Valrico Hills Lane, Valrico, FL 33594

Amenities

From the moment you pull up, you will feel the presence of this amazing 3,920 square foot home. Inside the door, you are greeted by an open 2 story foyer. The kitchen features a center island, granite counters, and an oversized walk-in pantry closet. The kitchen and family room leads out to a large covered lanai with still lots of room in the backyard. This home boasts lower and upper master suites as well as a bedroom with its own private bath. This home has a total of 6 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, formal dining, living, and family room, spacious bonus room upstairs, lots of storage space, and a 3 car garage. You will love the location off of Valrico Road and State Road 60 - close to restaurants, shops, Interstate 75, Lee Roy Selmon Expressway, Brandon mall - just minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 719 VALRICO HILLS LANE have any available units?
719 VALRICO HILLS LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valrico, FL.
What amenities does 719 VALRICO HILLS LANE have?
Some of 719 VALRICO HILLS LANE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 719 VALRICO HILLS LANE currently offering any rent specials?
719 VALRICO HILLS LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 719 VALRICO HILLS LANE pet-friendly?
No, 719 VALRICO HILLS LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Valrico.
Does 719 VALRICO HILLS LANE offer parking?
Yes, 719 VALRICO HILLS LANE offers parking.
Does 719 VALRICO HILLS LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 719 VALRICO HILLS LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 719 VALRICO HILLS LANE have a pool?
No, 719 VALRICO HILLS LANE does not have a pool.
Does 719 VALRICO HILLS LANE have accessible units?
No, 719 VALRICO HILLS LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 719 VALRICO HILLS LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 719 VALRICO HILLS LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 719 VALRICO HILLS LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 719 VALRICO HILLS LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
