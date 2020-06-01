719 VALRICO HILLS LANE

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

From the moment you pull up, you will feel the presence of this amazing 3,920 square foot home. Inside the door, you are greeted by an open 2 story foyer. The kitchen features a center island, granite counters, and an oversized walk-in pantry closet. The kitchen and family room leads out to a large covered lanai with still lots of room in the backyard. This home boasts lower and upper master suites as well as a bedroom with its own private bath. This home has a total of 6 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, formal dining, living, and family room, spacious bonus room upstairs, lots of storage space, and a 3 car garage. You will love the location off of Valrico Road and State Road 60 - close to restaurants, shops, Interstate 75, Lee Roy Selmon Expressway, Brandon mall - just minutes away.