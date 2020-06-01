5213 LAUREL POINTE DRIVE

Amenities

Located in the much sought after gated golf community of River Hills, this 4 bedroom pool home is stunning. Formal living and dining areas sit on either side of leaded glass front doors providing ample space for entertaining. A double sided wood fireplace joins the formal living room with the family room. High ceilings, double French doors out to the lanai and plenty of lighting make the home’s family room a spacious and bright place to spend your days. Enjoy a fully equipped kitchen with granite countertops, solid wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances and large breakfast bar. The split bedroom floorplan provides a quiet retreat for the master suite, also featuring French doors out to the lanai. Enjoy year round outdoor living on the oversized covered patio that runs the length of the home. The pool and spa will definitely keep you cool on warm summer afternoons. If you are looking for tranquility, look no further. Sitting on the 8th fairway, and located on a cul de sac, this home has it all. Compare! All landscaping maintenance is included: Mowing, Trimming, Pruning, Fertilization of turf and shrubs, plus plant pest control and irrigation maintenance, even complete pool service - that's $240/mo in included services! Schedule a showing at this beautiful home before it’s gone!