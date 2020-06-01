All apartments in Valrico
Find more places like 5213 LAUREL POINTE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Valrico, FL
/
5213 LAUREL POINTE DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5213 LAUREL POINTE DRIVE

5213 Laurel Pointe Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Valrico
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

5213 Laurel Pointe Drive, Valrico, FL 33596
River Hills Masters

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Located in the much sought after gated golf community of River Hills, this 4 bedroom pool home is stunning. Formal living and dining areas sit on either side of leaded glass front doors providing ample space for entertaining. A double sided wood fireplace joins the formal living room with the family room. High ceilings, double French doors out to the lanai and plenty of lighting make the home’s family room a spacious and bright place to spend your days. Enjoy a fully equipped kitchen with granite countertops, solid wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances and large breakfast bar. The split bedroom floorplan provides a quiet retreat for the master suite, also featuring French doors out to the lanai. Enjoy year round outdoor living on the oversized covered patio that runs the length of the home. The pool and spa will definitely keep you cool on warm summer afternoons. If you are looking for tranquility, look no further. Sitting on the 8th fairway, and located on a cul de sac, this home has it all. Compare! All landscaping maintenance is included: Mowing, Trimming, Pruning, Fertilization of turf and shrubs, plus plant pest control and irrigation maintenance, even complete pool service - that's $240/mo in included services! Schedule a showing at this beautiful home before it’s gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5213 LAUREL POINTE DRIVE have any available units?
5213 LAUREL POINTE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valrico, FL.
What amenities does 5213 LAUREL POINTE DRIVE have?
Some of 5213 LAUREL POINTE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5213 LAUREL POINTE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5213 LAUREL POINTE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5213 LAUREL POINTE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5213 LAUREL POINTE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Valrico.
Does 5213 LAUREL POINTE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5213 LAUREL POINTE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5213 LAUREL POINTE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5213 LAUREL POINTE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5213 LAUREL POINTE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5213 LAUREL POINTE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5213 LAUREL POINTE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5213 LAUREL POINTE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5213 LAUREL POINTE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5213 LAUREL POINTE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5213 LAUREL POINTE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5213 LAUREL POINTE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Valrico Station
108 Valrico Station Rd
Valrico, FL 33594

Similar Pages

Valrico 1 BedroomsValrico 2 Bedrooms
Valrico Apartments with GymValrico Dog Friendly Apartments
Valrico Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FL
South Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa