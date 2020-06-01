All apartments in Valrico
Last updated March 2 2020 at 2:58 AM

5120 WHISPERING LEAF TRAIL

5120 Whispering Leaf Trail · No Longer Available
Location

5120 Whispering Leaf Trail, Valrico, FL 33596
Twin Lakes of Brandon

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
Welcome to this sleek contemporary architecture, impressive design and breathtaking 4 Bedroom with front office, 2.5 baths, 3 car garage home located in the sought out Twin Lakes community. This airy and flowing plan lends itself to superior entertaining. Soaring ceilings, walls of windows and modern finishes are found throughout. The family chef will love this kitchen with high quality appliances, beautiful cabinets and granite counters in a tasteful modern design that flows into the formal living room with fireplace. The media room, off the kitchen, is second to none which is great for family movie night and sporting event parties. The large master bedroom suite has two closets leading into master bath with dual granite top sinks, over sized walk in shower and a garden tub. The secondary bedrooms are very spacious. The over sized screened lanai overlooks to a perfectly maintained backyard. The community amenities include night time security, community pool and park. The community pool in on the same street. The A/C unit was recently updated. Twin Lakes is located in A-Rated School Systems and just a short distance to our amazing Florida beaches & theme parks. Easy commute access to I4, I75, and The Crosstown Expressway. Lawn maintenance and pest control service included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5120 WHISPERING LEAF TRAIL have any available units?
5120 WHISPERING LEAF TRAIL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valrico, FL.
What amenities does 5120 WHISPERING LEAF TRAIL have?
Some of 5120 WHISPERING LEAF TRAIL's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5120 WHISPERING LEAF TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
5120 WHISPERING LEAF TRAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5120 WHISPERING LEAF TRAIL pet-friendly?
No, 5120 WHISPERING LEAF TRAIL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Valrico.
Does 5120 WHISPERING LEAF TRAIL offer parking?
Yes, 5120 WHISPERING LEAF TRAIL offers parking.
Does 5120 WHISPERING LEAF TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5120 WHISPERING LEAF TRAIL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5120 WHISPERING LEAF TRAIL have a pool?
Yes, 5120 WHISPERING LEAF TRAIL has a pool.
Does 5120 WHISPERING LEAF TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 5120 WHISPERING LEAF TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 5120 WHISPERING LEAF TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5120 WHISPERING LEAF TRAIL has units with dishwashers.
Does 5120 WHISPERING LEAF TRAIL have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5120 WHISPERING LEAF TRAIL has units with air conditioning.

