5120 WHISPERING LEAF TRAIL

Welcome to this sleek contemporary architecture, impressive design and breathtaking 4 Bedroom with front office, 2.5 baths, 3 car garage home located in the sought out Twin Lakes community. This airy and flowing plan lends itself to superior entertaining. Soaring ceilings, walls of windows and modern finishes are found throughout. The family chef will love this kitchen with high quality appliances, beautiful cabinets and granite counters in a tasteful modern design that flows into the formal living room with fireplace. The media room, off the kitchen, is second to none which is great for family movie night and sporting event parties. The large master bedroom suite has two closets leading into master bath with dual granite top sinks, over sized walk in shower and a garden tub. The secondary bedrooms are very spacious. The over sized screened lanai overlooks to a perfectly maintained backyard. The community amenities include night time security, community pool and park. The community pool in on the same street. The A/C unit was recently updated. Twin Lakes is located in A-Rated School Systems and just a short distance to our amazing Florida beaches & theme parks. Easy commute access to I4, I75, and The Crosstown Expressway. Lawn maintenance and pest control service included.