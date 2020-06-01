4618 TUCSON COURT

Amenities

Great opportunity to lease this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage. Home is located in the lovely Copper Ridge Community. This home features a living room/dining room combination, a split bedroom floorplan, cathedral ceilings, and a HUGE backyard. The home boasts ceramic tile, carpet, and beautiful laminate flooring throughout. Along with a recently painted interior and exterior, the home has a newer stove, refrigerator, and newer A/C system. The large kitchen has a great eating space area with a breakfast bar with all appliances included as well as a washer and dryer. This location provides easy access to local shopping and dining. The location also provides for an easy commute to downtown Brandon, the Towncenter Mall, and all major highway systems to downtown Tampa, and McDill A.F.B