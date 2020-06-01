All apartments in Valrico
4618 TUCSON COURT
Last updated May 19 2020 at 1:12 AM

4618 TUCSON COURT

4618 Tucson Court · No Longer Available
Location

4618 Tucson Court, Valrico, FL 33594

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
carpet
Great opportunity to lease this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage. Home is located in the lovely Copper Ridge Community. This home features a living room/dining room combination, a split bedroom floorplan, cathedral ceilings, and a HUGE backyard. The home boasts ceramic tile, carpet, and beautiful laminate flooring throughout. Along with a recently painted interior and exterior, the home has a newer stove, refrigerator, and newer A/C system. The large kitchen has a great eating space area with a breakfast bar with all appliances included as well as a washer and dryer. This location provides easy access to local shopping and dining. The location also provides for an easy commute to downtown Brandon, the Towncenter Mall, and all major highway systems to downtown Tampa, and McDill A.F.B

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4618 TUCSON COURT have any available units?
4618 TUCSON COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valrico, FL.
What amenities does 4618 TUCSON COURT have?
Some of 4618 TUCSON COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4618 TUCSON COURT currently offering any rent specials?
4618 TUCSON COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4618 TUCSON COURT pet-friendly?
No, 4618 TUCSON COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Valrico.
Does 4618 TUCSON COURT offer parking?
Yes, 4618 TUCSON COURT offers parking.
Does 4618 TUCSON COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4618 TUCSON COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4618 TUCSON COURT have a pool?
No, 4618 TUCSON COURT does not have a pool.
Does 4618 TUCSON COURT have accessible units?
No, 4618 TUCSON COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 4618 TUCSON COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4618 TUCSON COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 4618 TUCSON COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4618 TUCSON COURT has units with air conditioning.
