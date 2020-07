Amenities

Located in Copper Ridge, this 3 bedroom, 2 baths + office has a white PVC fenced in backyard. House has been remodeled with hardwood floors and granite counter tops in kitchen. Big master bedroom and bathroom with dual vanity sinks, granite tops, shower and garden tub. Make this your Home Sweet Home by applying today!



