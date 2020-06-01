3924 Buckingham Loop Drive

Amenities
You will be impressed the moment you enter into this established neighborhood w/mature oak trees & larger lots! This wonderful pool home has character right from the start! With lush landscaping, oversized lot, 2015 painted exterior, columns accents & double doors, you will not be disappointed. This home features high ceilings & decorative half moon windows over all doors & most windows so natural light is abundant throughout. The combined formal rooms with windows at either end are open and bright. The kitchen features desirable white cabinets, a large center island with stone vegetable sink & pull-out cutting board & stainless appliances. There are also pull outs in many of the cupboards to give you more efficient storage & a pretty stained glass cupboard door. The family room has 2 triple pocket sliders, bringing the outside in, & wood-burning fireplace with marble surround. The private master bedroom has a door to the lanai. 2015 REMODELED master bath with duals sinks, seamless glass shower & stand alone garden tub! There are two secondary bedrooms on the other side of the house with a remodeled shared bathroom with granite counters. The office is a dream with hardwood floors, built-in desk & cupboards. The 3rd bay of the garage has been enclosed & features A/C so it makes a perfect workshop. Outside there is a huge covered lanai overlooking the sparkling pool with rock feature waterfall & private, fully fenced yard with OUTDOOR KITCHEN & FIREPIT! This home is a dream!
