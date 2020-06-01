All apartments in Valrico
3924 Buckingham Loop Drive
Last updated May 5 2019 at 10:05 AM

3924 Buckingham Loop Drive

3924 Buckingham Loop Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3924 Buckingham Loop Drive, Valrico, FL 33594
Buckingham

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
You will be impressed the moment you enter into this established neighborhood w/mature oak trees & larger lots! This wonderful pool home has character right from the start! With lush landscaping, oversized lot, 2015 painted exterior, columns accents & double doors, you will not be disappointed. This home features high ceilings & decorative half moon windows over all doors & most windows so natural light is abundant throughout. The combined formal rooms with windows at either end are open and bright. The kitchen features desirable white cabinets, a large center island with stone vegetable sink & pull-out cutting board & stainless appliances. There are also pull outs in many of the cupboards to give you more efficient storage & a pretty stained glass cupboard door. The family room has 2 triple pocket sliders, bringing the outside in, & wood-burning fireplace with marble surround. The private master bedroom has a door to the lanai. 2015 REMODELED master bath with duals sinks, seamless glass shower & stand alone garden tub! There are two secondary bedrooms on the other side of the house with a remodeled shared bathroom with granite counters. The office is a dream with hardwood floors, built-in desk & cupboards. The 3rd bay of the garage has been enclosed & features A/C so it makes a perfect workshop. Outside there is a huge covered lanai overlooking the sparkling pool with rock feature waterfall & private, fully fenced yard with OUTDOOR KITCHEN & FIREPIT! This home is a dream!

Listing Courtesy Of SIGNATURE REALTY ASSOCIATES

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3924 Buckingham Loop Drive have any available units?
3924 Buckingham Loop Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valrico, FL.
What amenities does 3924 Buckingham Loop Drive have?
Some of 3924 Buckingham Loop Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3924 Buckingham Loop Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3924 Buckingham Loop Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3924 Buckingham Loop Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3924 Buckingham Loop Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3924 Buckingham Loop Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3924 Buckingham Loop Drive offers parking.
Does 3924 Buckingham Loop Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3924 Buckingham Loop Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3924 Buckingham Loop Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3924 Buckingham Loop Drive has a pool.
Does 3924 Buckingham Loop Drive have accessible units?
No, 3924 Buckingham Loop Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3924 Buckingham Loop Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3924 Buckingham Loop Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3924 Buckingham Loop Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3924 Buckingham Loop Drive has units with air conditioning.
