3924 Buckingham Loop Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

You will be impressed the moment you enter into this established neighborhood w/mature oak trees & larger lots! This wonderful pool home has character right from the start! With lush landscaping, oversized lot, 2015 painted exterior, columns accents & double doors, you will not be disappointed. This home features high ceilings & decorative half moon windows over all doors & most windows so natural light is abundant throughout. The combined formal rooms with windows at either end are open and bright. The kitchen features desirable white cabinets, a large center island with stone vegetable sink & pull-out cutting board & stainless appliances. There are also pull outs in many of the cupboards to give you more efficient storage & a pretty stained glass cupboard door. The family room has 2 triple pocket sliders, bringing the outside in, & wood-burning fireplace with marble surround. The private master bedroom has a door to the lanai. 2015 REMODELED master bath with duals sinks, seamless glass shower & stand alone garden tub! There are two secondary bedrooms on the other side of the house with a remodeled shared bathroom with granite counters. The office is a dream with hardwood floors, built-in desk & cupboards. The 3rd bay of the garage has been enclosed & features A/C so it makes a perfect workshop. Outside there is a huge covered lanai overlooking the sparkling pool with rock feature waterfall & private, fully fenced yard with OUTDOOR KITCHEN & FIREPIT! This home is a dream!



Listing Courtesy Of SIGNATURE REALTY ASSOCIATES



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Contact us to schedule a showing.