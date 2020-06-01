3503 Diamond Leaf Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage new construction

MOVE IN SPECIAL: 1/2 security deposit upon move and 1/2 on 3rd month. New Valrico Community Taho Woods new Construction;This appealing one-story corner home layout optimizes living space with an open concept kitchen situated in between the living room and dining room. The living room overlooks a covered patio perfect for relaxing and entertaining outdoors and the well-appointed kitchen comes with all appliances including refrigerator, built-in dishwasher, electric range, and microwave hood. The Owners Suite, located at the back of the house for privacy, has an ensuite bathroom with double vanity and walk-in closet. Two other bedrooms share a second bathroom. The laundry room, equipped with included washer and dryer, is located at the front of home near the two-car garage, quietly away from living areas and bedrooms. Near all major shopping, schools, interstate travel, Tampa International Airpot, Beaches!