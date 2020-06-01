All apartments in Valrico
Find more places like 3503 Diamond Leaf Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Valrico, FL
/
3503 Diamond Leaf Ct
Last updated October 31 2019 at 12:13 AM

3503 Diamond Leaf Ct

3503 Diamond Leaf Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Valrico
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3503 Diamond Leaf Ct, Valrico, FL 33594

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
MOVE IN SPECIAL: 1/2 security deposit upon move and 1/2 on 3rd month. New Valrico Community Taho Woods new Construction;This appealing one-story corner home layout optimizes living space with an open concept kitchen situated in between the living room and dining room. The living room overlooks a covered patio perfect for relaxing and entertaining outdoors and the well-appointed kitchen comes with all appliances including refrigerator, built-in dishwasher, electric range, and microwave hood. The Owners Suite, located at the back of the house for privacy, has an ensuite bathroom with double vanity and walk-in closet. Two other bedrooms share a second bathroom. The laundry room, equipped with included washer and dryer, is located at the front of home near the two-car garage, quietly away from living areas and bedrooms. Near all major shopping, schools, interstate travel, Tampa International Airpot, Beaches!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3503 Diamond Leaf Ct have any available units?
3503 Diamond Leaf Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valrico, FL.
What amenities does 3503 Diamond Leaf Ct have?
Some of 3503 Diamond Leaf Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3503 Diamond Leaf Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3503 Diamond Leaf Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3503 Diamond Leaf Ct pet-friendly?
No, 3503 Diamond Leaf Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Valrico.
Does 3503 Diamond Leaf Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3503 Diamond Leaf Ct offers parking.
Does 3503 Diamond Leaf Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3503 Diamond Leaf Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3503 Diamond Leaf Ct have a pool?
No, 3503 Diamond Leaf Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3503 Diamond Leaf Ct have accessible units?
No, 3503 Diamond Leaf Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3503 Diamond Leaf Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3503 Diamond Leaf Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 3503 Diamond Leaf Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 3503 Diamond Leaf Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Valrico Station
108 Valrico Station Rd
Valrico, FL 33594

Similar Pages

Valrico 1 Bedroom ApartmentsValrico 2 Bedroom Apartments
Valrico 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsValrico Apartments with Move-in Specials
Valrico Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FL
East Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLDavenport, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa