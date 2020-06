Amenities

dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan hot tub bbq/grill

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Act Quickly! This beautiful Pool home in Riverhills located on the 17th tee box will not last long. This home offers 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths, open great room - kitchen combo, separate dining room, living room, and private office. The private pool is enclosed with an outdoor bar & grill, heated pool, and Spa. The house sits on half acre lot offering privacy and elbow room. The application fee is $60 per adult, tenant pays a $75 processing fee at possession.