3410 DRAGON VIEW COURT

Amenities
Enjoy living in this nicely maintained Gated community in Kings Mill. 3bed/2.5bath townhome with a nice open floor plan including great room, dining room, pass thru kitchen & 1/2 bath on bottom floor with plenty of natural light and storage. The second level boasts a nice sized Master bedroom,walk-in closet,Master bath, 2 guest bedrooms, another full guest bath & Laundry closet - WATER INCLUDED in monthly rent price. Community pool, very close to shopping, restaurants, close to I-75, I-4, easy commute to Tampa. Schedule your private viewing today!