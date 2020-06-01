3410 DRAGON VIEW COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Enjoy living in this nicely maintained Gated community in Kings Mill. 3bed/2.5bath townhome with a nice open floor plan including great room, dining room, pass thru kitchen & 1/2 bath on bottom floor with plenty of natural light and storage. The second level boasts a nice sized Master bedroom,walk-in closet,Master bath, 2 guest bedrooms, another full guest bath & Laundry closet - WATER INCLUDED in monthly rent price. Community pool, very close to shopping, restaurants, close to I-75, I-4, easy commute to Tampa. Schedule your private viewing today!