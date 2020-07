Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to 3022 Partridge Point Trail and the beautiful community of Twin Lakes! This light, bright, and well laid out home boasts new carpet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, split floor plan, and a fenced yard. This home is available for immediate occupancy and is conveniently located near highly desirable schools, shopping, dining and entertainment. So don't delay, schedule your viewing today!