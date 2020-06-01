3019 BEAR OAK DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool

A classic style you’ll simply love! This spacious 2 bedroom, 1.5 baths with a loft townhome is located in Valrico’s Oakwood Terrace community with gorgeous oak trees throughout.



An open combination living and dining room means plenty of room to create your perfect functional and flexible space! With large windows in the living area and bedrooms, every room feels bright and airy. The sliding glass doors lead out to a back patio big enough for chairs and a table. The kitchen which overlooks the dining area boasts generous amounts of oak wood cabinets, and counter space providing ample prep area and storage space.



Both of the home’s bedrooms and a roomy loft can be found up the carpeted stairs. A convenient laundry closet with washer and dryer is also located upstairs. Enjoy the space for a home office or craft room in the spacious loft that separates the two bedrooms. In the master retreat, a huge walk-in closet leads to the bathroom, which is complete with dual sinks, wood cabinets, a tile enclosed shower, and a tub.



The community pool is perfect for a day of relaxing and a cool dip. Community is well maintained. Complete lawn maintenance, including mowing, shrub pruning, irrigation system service, turf, and plant fertilization and plant pest control – are included in rent services saving you time and money!



This well-maintained home won’t last long. Call to schedule a showing today!