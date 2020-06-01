All apartments in Valrico
Find more places like 3019 BEAR OAK DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Valrico, FL
/
3019 BEAR OAK DRIVE
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:01 PM

3019 BEAR OAK DRIVE

3019 Bear Oak Drive · (813) 944-7806
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Valrico
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

3019 Bear Oak Drive, Valrico, FL 33594

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1315 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
A classic style you’ll simply love! This spacious 2 bedroom, 1.5 baths with a loft townhome is located in Valrico’s Oakwood Terrace community with gorgeous oak trees throughout.

An open combination living and dining room means plenty of room to create your perfect functional and flexible space! With large windows in the living area and bedrooms, every room feels bright and airy. The sliding glass doors lead out to a back patio big enough for chairs and a table. The kitchen which overlooks the dining area boasts generous amounts of oak wood cabinets, and counter space providing ample prep area and storage space.

Both of the home’s bedrooms and a roomy loft can be found up the carpeted stairs. A convenient laundry closet with washer and dryer is also located upstairs. Enjoy the space for a home office or craft room in the spacious loft that separates the two bedrooms. In the master retreat, a huge walk-in closet leads to the bathroom, which is complete with dual sinks, wood cabinets, a tile enclosed shower, and a tub.

The community pool is perfect for a day of relaxing and a cool dip. Community is well maintained. Complete lawn maintenance, including mowing, shrub pruning, irrigation system service, turf, and plant fertilization and plant pest control – are included in rent services saving you time and money!

This well-maintained home won’t last long. Call to schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3019 BEAR OAK DRIVE have any available units?
3019 BEAR OAK DRIVE has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3019 BEAR OAK DRIVE have?
Some of 3019 BEAR OAK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3019 BEAR OAK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3019 BEAR OAK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3019 BEAR OAK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3019 BEAR OAK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Valrico.
Does 3019 BEAR OAK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3019 BEAR OAK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3019 BEAR OAK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3019 BEAR OAK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3019 BEAR OAK DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 3019 BEAR OAK DRIVE has a pool.
Does 3019 BEAR OAK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3019 BEAR OAK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3019 BEAR OAK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3019 BEAR OAK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3019 BEAR OAK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3019 BEAR OAK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3019 BEAR OAK DRIVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Valrico Station
108 Valrico Station Rd
Valrico, FL 33594

Similar Pages

Valrico 1 BedroomsValrico 2 Bedrooms
Valrico Apartments with GymValrico Dog Friendly Apartments
Valrico Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FL
South Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity