Home
/
Valrico, FL
/
2503 BONTERRA BOULEVARD
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:22 PM

2503 BONTERRA BOULEVARD

2503 Bonterra Boulevard · (813) 293-4003
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2503 Bonterra Boulevard, Valrico, FL 33594

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2540 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
bathtub
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very nice executive-style home in gated community is available for immediate move in. The double door entry opens to the living and dining rooms. This home has four bedrooms and three full baths. The master suite is off the living room and features dual closets and a private bathroom with dual vanities, garden tub and glass-enclosed shower. The generous kitchen offers plenty of cabinet and counter space, a breakfast bar, and two pantries. The large windows in the adjacent family room supply loads of natural light. Sliders from the family room and living room open to the enormous screened lanai. The bedrooms are arranged in a three-way split plan. The 3-car garage provides plenty of parking and storage. Convenient access to everything Brandon and Valrico have to offer, as well as major highways for easy commute to Tampa, and Macdill. Video walk-through available at: https://youtu.be/Cy0nzABavIo

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2503 BONTERRA BOULEVARD have any available units?
2503 BONTERRA BOULEVARD has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2503 BONTERRA BOULEVARD have?
Some of 2503 BONTERRA BOULEVARD's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2503 BONTERRA BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
2503 BONTERRA BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2503 BONTERRA BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 2503 BONTERRA BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Valrico.
Does 2503 BONTERRA BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 2503 BONTERRA BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 2503 BONTERRA BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2503 BONTERRA BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2503 BONTERRA BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 2503 BONTERRA BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 2503 BONTERRA BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 2503 BONTERRA BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 2503 BONTERRA BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2503 BONTERRA BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 2503 BONTERRA BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2503 BONTERRA BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
