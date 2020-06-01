2503 BONTERRA BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Very nice executive-style home in gated community is available for immediate move in. The double door entry opens to the living and dining rooms. This home has four bedrooms and three full baths. The master suite is off the living room and features dual closets and a private bathroom with dual vanities, garden tub and glass-enclosed shower. The generous kitchen offers plenty of cabinet and counter space, a breakfast bar, and two pantries. The large windows in the adjacent family room supply loads of natural light. Sliders from the family room and living room open to the enormous screened lanai. The bedrooms are arranged in a three-way split plan. The 3-car garage provides plenty of parking and storage. Convenient access to everything Brandon and Valrico have to offer, as well as major highways for easy commute to Tampa, and Macdill. Video walk-through available at: https://youtu.be/Cy0nzABavIo