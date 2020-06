Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool garage hot tub

Enjoy the Florida Lifestyle in this Luxury Golf Course frontage Pool home. This property was built for entertaining with a large pool deck overlooking Buckhorn Golf Course. Resort style pool has premium features like a swim-up table, sun-shelf and raised spa. Living room, kitchen, family room and game room all overlook the pool and golf course. Two-way fireplace between living room and master suite. Call us to schedule a tour. CURRENTLY OCCUPIED UNTIL JULY 31ST.