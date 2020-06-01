All apartments in Valrico
2201 Glen Mist Drive

Location

2201 Glen Mist Drive, Valrico, FL 33594

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
"stop"! Your Search Is Over. This Is Amust-see Home In A Quiet Neighborhood Only 32 Homes. This Home Sits In The Back Part Of A Cul-de-sac On A Large, Beautifully Landsca[ed .37 Acre Lot. Lots Of Exotic Plants Through Out The Lush Yard. With A 5 Zone Irrigation Systeem In Place To Maintain This Lovely Property. Homehas Been Well Maintained. Exterior Has Just Recently Been Painted. When You Walk Inside, You Will Be Impressed With How Open And Bright The Interior Is, With Lots Of Natural Light. The Large Kitchen Has A Fmaily-sized Pantry And A Great Breakfast Nook With Large Double Paned Windows. There Are Lots Of Plant Shelves Throughout This Area Also. The Living Room Overlooks The Kitchen And Also Has Large Double Paned Windows. There Are 4 Good Sized Bedrooms In This Home Along With 2 Bathrooms. The Guest Bath Has Beem Recently Rennovated. The Fron Bedroom Has Double Doors And Is Currently Being Used As An Office. There Are Ceiling Fans Thorughout The Home, Along With Updated Light Fixtures. This Home Is Hurricane Ready. It Has Panels For All Windows And Sliders, Including Reinforced Panels For The Garage. The Home Comes With A Generator To Keep You Up And Runnig During Any Power Outage. There Is A Fully Transferable Termite Policy In Place. Roof Was Replaced In 2006. Exce;;ent Schools Nearby; Close To Shopping, Ymca, Public Library, And Good Dining.

Listing Courtesy Of COLDWELL BANKER RESIDENTIAL

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2201 Glen Mist Drive have any available units?
2201 Glen Mist Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valrico, FL.
What amenities does 2201 Glen Mist Drive have?
Some of 2201 Glen Mist Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2201 Glen Mist Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2201 Glen Mist Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2201 Glen Mist Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2201 Glen Mist Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2201 Glen Mist Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2201 Glen Mist Drive offers parking.
Does 2201 Glen Mist Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2201 Glen Mist Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2201 Glen Mist Drive have a pool?
No, 2201 Glen Mist Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2201 Glen Mist Drive have accessible units?
No, 2201 Glen Mist Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2201 Glen Mist Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2201 Glen Mist Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2201 Glen Mist Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2201 Glen Mist Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
