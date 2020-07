Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage microwave carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Gated community! This spacious four bedroom home with a three car garage is located on a private cul-de-sac without neighbors on one side! No carpet, tile throughout the home! Fenced backyard. Formal living room/dining room. Large family room. Spacious master suite. All appliances including gas range included. Don't miss out on this one!