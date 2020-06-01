1514 ROLLING MEADOW DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Welcome to 1514 Rolling Meadow Dr and the beautiful community of Meadow Woods! Don't miss your chance to make this stunning house your new home! This home features a spacious and updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, an center island, and beautiful granite countertops. The communal living rooms feature large windows that let in plenty of sunlight, and the dining and kitchen areas are ideal for entertaining. High ceilings and ceramic tile add to the charm and style of this home. Additionally, you will find a sparkling, in-ground, covered pool out back! This home is available for immediate occupancy so don't delay! Schedule your viewing today!