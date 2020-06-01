All apartments in Valrico
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:34 AM

108 SAWTOOTH DRIVE

108 Sawtooth Drive · No Longer Available
Location

108 Sawtooth Drive, Valrico, FL 33594

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
A classic style you’ll simply love! This spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome located in Valrico’s Oakwood Terrace community with gorgeous oak trees throughout.

An open combination living and dining room means plenty of room to create your perfect functional and flexible space! With large windows in the living area and bedrooms, every room feels bright and airy. The sliding glass doors lead out to a back patio big enough for chairs and tables. A convenient half bath is located behind the kitchen, which boasts generous amounts of oak wood cabinets, and Corian countertops providing ample prep area and storage space.

Both of the home’s bedrooms and a roomy loft can be found up the carpeted stairs. Enjoy the space for a home office or craft room in the spacious loft that separates the two bedrooms. In the Master Retreat, a walk-in closet leads to the bathroom, which is complete with dual sinks, wood cabinets, a tile enclosed shower, and a tub.

The community pool is perfect for a day of relaxing and a cool dip. The community is well maintained. Complete lawn maintenance, including mowing, shrub pruning, irrigation system service, turf, and plant fertilization and plant pest control – are included in rent saving you money!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 SAWTOOTH DRIVE have any available units?
108 SAWTOOTH DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valrico, FL.
What amenities does 108 SAWTOOTH DRIVE have?
Some of 108 SAWTOOTH DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 SAWTOOTH DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
108 SAWTOOTH DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 SAWTOOTH DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 108 SAWTOOTH DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Valrico.
Does 108 SAWTOOTH DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 108 SAWTOOTH DRIVE offers parking.
Does 108 SAWTOOTH DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 108 SAWTOOTH DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 SAWTOOTH DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 108 SAWTOOTH DRIVE has a pool.
Does 108 SAWTOOTH DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 108 SAWTOOTH DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 108 SAWTOOTH DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 108 SAWTOOTH DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 108 SAWTOOTH DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 SAWTOOTH DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
