108 SAWTOOTH DRIVE

A classic style you’ll simply love! This spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome located in Valrico’s Oakwood Terrace community with gorgeous oak trees throughout.



An open combination living and dining room means plenty of room to create your perfect functional and flexible space! With large windows in the living area and bedrooms, every room feels bright and airy. The sliding glass doors lead out to a back patio big enough for chairs and tables. A convenient half bath is located behind the kitchen, which boasts generous amounts of oak wood cabinets, and Corian countertops providing ample prep area and storage space.



Both of the home’s bedrooms and a roomy loft can be found up the carpeted stairs. Enjoy the space for a home office or craft room in the spacious loft that separates the two bedrooms. In the Master Retreat, a walk-in closet leads to the bathroom, which is complete with dual sinks, wood cabinets, a tile enclosed shower, and a tub.



The community pool is perfect for a day of relaxing and a cool dip. The community is well maintained. Complete lawn maintenance, including mowing, shrub pruning, irrigation system service, turf, and plant fertilization and plant pest control – are included in rent saving you money!