1007 Carriage Park Dr

Amenities
Call Dave Green at (813) 407-3766. You MUST SEE this gorgeous Custom built Chadwell home in Carriage Park. This home boasts a stunning kitchen with granite, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting and 24 ft ceilings. The master suite features a sitting area, two walk in closets, large shower, and a spectacular garden tub. Two additional bedrooms share a second full bathroom with dual sinks. A 4th bedroom easily doubles as an office with 16ft ceiling and French doors. Upstairs is a large bonus room with half bathroom, perfect for a media room, man cave, or a 5th bedroom. The home has 8 foot doors throughout, decorative columns, trey ceilings, a stone finished fireplace, fenced in back yard, premium paint, and beautiful landscaping.