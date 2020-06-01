All apartments in Valrico
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:24 PM

1007 Carriage Park Dr

1007 Carriage Park Drive · (813) 699-1388
Location

1007 Carriage Park Drive, Valrico, FL 33594

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
media room
Call Dave Green at (813) 407-3766. You MUST SEE this gorgeous Custom built Chadwell home in Carriage Park. This home boasts a stunning kitchen with granite, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting and 24 ft ceilings. The master suite features a sitting area, two walk in closets, large shower, and a spectacular garden tub. Two additional bedrooms share a second full bathroom with dual sinks. A 4th bedroom easily doubles as an office with 16ft ceiling and French doors. Upstairs is a large bonus room with half bathroom, perfect for a media room, man cave, or a 5th bedroom. The home has 8 foot doors throughout, decorative columns, trey ceilings, a stone finished fireplace, fenced in back yard, premium paint, and beautiful landscaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1007 Carriage Park Dr have any available units?
1007 Carriage Park Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valrico, FL.
What amenities does 1007 Carriage Park Dr have?
Some of 1007 Carriage Park Dr's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1007 Carriage Park Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1007 Carriage Park Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1007 Carriage Park Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1007 Carriage Park Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Valrico.
Does 1007 Carriage Park Dr offer parking?
No, 1007 Carriage Park Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1007 Carriage Park Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1007 Carriage Park Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1007 Carriage Park Dr have a pool?
No, 1007 Carriage Park Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1007 Carriage Park Dr have accessible units?
No, 1007 Carriage Park Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1007 Carriage Park Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1007 Carriage Park Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1007 Carriage Park Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1007 Carriage Park Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
